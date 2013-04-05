April 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A northern Ontario spill of oil from a derailed train is
100 times larger than Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
initially reported.
The company said Wednesday that only four barrels spilled.
On Thursday, it said some oil had flowed beneath the snow and
gone undetected. CP now estimates 400 barrels spilled, or 63,500
litres - a slightly greater amount than the company's spill last
week in Minnesota. ()
* A massive leak of data about bank accounts held in
international tax havens is raising new calls for a global
crackdown on tax cheats.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists,
based in Washington D.C., revealed this week that it has
received an unprecedented leak of documents containing financial
information from about 120,000 offshore bank accounts, including
450 held by Canadian residents. ()
Reports in the business section:
* After an unprecedented 26-month buildup, Target Corp
is finally officially opening its first 24 stores in
Canada - after a month of "soft openings" - and inevitably
facing customer letdown. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The federal government is scrambling to obtain access to
information gleaned from a massive confidential data leak
containing the identities of thousands of wealthy offshore
account holders around the world, including 450 Canadians. ()
* Japan is prepared to invest billions directly in natural
gas infrastructure in Western Canada as part of a plan to secure
massive supplies of liquefied natural gas to replace nuclear
power, a top government adviser said Thursday. ()