April 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* British Columbia Premier Christy Clark will launch her Liberal Party's election platform next Sunday with a half-hour television show featuring her, and some "everyday British Columbians." It is timed to set the stage for the campaign that officially begins on April 16, when the 39th B.C. Parliament is dissolved. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has circulated an "open letter" to media outlets throughout the city, highlighting the many ways a downtown casino would benefit Toronto. It cites figures on job creation, revenue and tourism, all of which are drawn from a highly anticipated staff report, according to the mayor's press secretary. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Ottawa is examining whether Royal Bank of Canada broke the rules by subcontracting work to an offshoring firm using foreign workers to replace some of the bank's Canadian staff. ()

* Richard Baker, Hudson's Bay Co chief executive, is spearheading a raft of initiatives to shore up the retailer's position as the country's top seller of women's shoes while introducing five more British-based cheap-chic Topshop store-within-stores and, by next year, New York-based Kleinfeld Bridal salon at the company's downtown Toronto flagship store. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A man who took hostages at a Hillary Rodham Clinton presidential campaign office in 2007 escaped from a minimum-security correctional facility on Sunday, authorities said.

Leeland Eisenberg was discovered missing during an afternoon head count at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, state Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Lyons said. ()