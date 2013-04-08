April 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* British Columbia Premier Christy Clark will launch her
Liberal Party's election platform next Sunday with a half-hour
television show featuring her, and some "everyday British
Columbians." It is timed to set the stage for the campaign that
officially begins on April 16, when the 39th B.C. Parliament is
dissolved. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has circulated an "open letter" to
media outlets throughout the city, highlighting the many ways a
downtown casino would benefit Toronto. It cites figures on job
creation, revenue and tourism, all of which are drawn from a
highly anticipated staff report, according to the mayor's press
secretary. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ottawa is examining whether Royal Bank of Canada
broke the rules by subcontracting work to an offshoring firm
using foreign workers to replace some of the bank's Canadian
staff. ()
* Richard Baker, Hudson's Bay Co chief executive,
is spearheading a raft of initiatives to shore up the retailer's
position as the country's top seller of women's shoes while
introducing five more British-based cheap-chic Topshop
store-within-stores and, by next year, New York-based Kleinfeld
Bridal salon at the company's downtown Toronto flagship store.
()
NATIONAL POST
* A man who took hostages at a Hillary Rodham Clinton
presidential campaign office in 2007 escaped from a
minimum-security correctional facility on Sunday, authorities
said.
Leeland Eisenberg was discovered missing during an afternoon
head count at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in
Manchester, state Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Lyons
said. ()