THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Alberta and federal officials are pointing fingers at each other over the deportation of an Australian woman who drowned her two children.

On Monday, provincial Justice Minister Jonathan Denis disputed remarks from federal Public Safety Minister Vic Toews that Alberta dropped the ball when it came to keeping Allyson McConnell in Canada pending appeals of her conviction and sentence for killing her children in 2010. ()

* A C$525,000 ($514,600) "bribe" for a Russian police officer allegedly came from an open safe full of cash in the Moscow offices of Toronto billionaire Alex Shnaider's company in July 2006, a former Russian oil executive told court on Monday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Shaw Communications Inc said on Monday it has signed a deal to buy Enmax Envision Inc from Enmax Corp for C$225 million.

Envision runs one of Calgary's largest fibre-optic networks and specializes in providing large amounts of bandwidth to businesses that require a connection or connect multiple locations over private networks. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario politicians of all stripes said on Monday they were open to imposing new election spending limits following a huge increase in advertising by so-called third parties during the campaign for the Oct. 6, 2011 vote. ()

* Three Ottawa-area teenage girls befriended other teens on the Internet and then forced them to work as "escorts," a court was told on Monday.

The three accused teens recruited or attempted to recruit teenage girls from Ottawa through Facebook or other social media, Crown prosecutor Julien Lalonde told youth court on the opening day of what is expected to be a month-long trial. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Porter Airlines is reportedly close to announcing an order for 12 C-Series aircraft, according to a report from Wall Street Journal reporter Jon Ostrower citing two unnamed sources. ()

* The maker of the birth-control pill Alysena 28 has issued an urgent recall after it was discovered that one lot of the contraceptive may have been incorrectly packaged with only two weeks of drug-containing tablets instead of three.

In a recall notice distributed by Health Canada, Apotex Inc said the product's 28-day blister packs should include 21 active birth-control pills plus seven placebo tablets that contain no drug. ()