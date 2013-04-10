April 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Unionized employees of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike should contract talks with the retail giant break down. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents more than 7,000 LCBO staff, says 95 percent of the members voted in favour of a walkout. ()

* Montreal is lifting its 65-year-old, Prohibition-style ban on street food, providing hope for sidewalk foodies and ending a quirky distinction for a city reputed to be among the gastronomic capitals of the continent. ()

Reports in the business section:

* An abundant supply of labour is the key ingredient that has allowed Canada to expand its economy over several decades despite disappointing productivity gains, a trio of economists from the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the International Monetary Fund argue in a report to be published Wednesday in the International Productivity Monitor. ()

* Agrium Inc has defeated a boardroom challenge from dissident shareholder Jana Partners LLC, with investors choosing to back the company's board slate after an acrimonious months-long campaign that ended in a flurry of accusations of unfair play. ()

NATIONAL POST

* In its effort to get more people on public transit, Fort McMurray is unleashing an unlikely, yet powerful strategy: It's building the most tricked-out bus shelters Canada has ever seen.

By year's end, residents of the northern Alberta oil sands city will have 300 heated bus shelters to wait in, protected from a certain brand of Canadian winter that can whip winds as cold as 40 below. ()