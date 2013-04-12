April 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* In a paper released Thursday, Diana Carney, top researcher
at a progressive think tank in Ottawa, said climate change has
become the "third rail" of Canadian politics, with the
government using it so aggressively as a "wedge issue" that
reasonable debate has been lost. And she placed the blame
squarely at the feet of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Telus Corp of Vancouver has entered talks to buy
privately held Mobilicity in a deal that sources say could value
the target at between C$350 million ($346.14 million) and C$400
million.
Meanwhile, Public Mobile - the smallest of the three
independent wireless companies that launched operations in 2009
and 2010 - has hired investment bankers to find a purchaser. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford received a "high-level" briefing on
Porter Airlines' controversial plans to transform the city's
downtown airport into a national hub two months before the
official announcement.
The meetings were not included in the city's lobbyist
registry. In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Thursday, a
Porter Airlines spokesman blamed the omission on an
"administrative oversight," and said the registry has since been
updated. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Dr. Suresh Katakkar, the northern British Columbia (B.C.)
doctor who earned a community's praise for employing unapproved
medical treatments in a last-ditch effort to save a 34-year-old
woman, has been accused of repeatedly causing "preventable
harm" and even unnecessary death because of his unconventional
methods.
Of 540 cancer cases the veteran oncologist treated during a
short stint in Prince George, eight resulted in "severe,
preventable patient harm" and four involved "potentially
preventable treatment related death," according to a report by
the B.C. Cancer Agency released Thursday. ()
* A Canadian man serving a 31-year sentence for a murder in
the U.S. has sued his victim's widow after she effectively
blocked the inmate's bid to be transferred from a Washington
State jail to a prison in Canada. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's
fifth-biggest bank, agreed to buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth
Management from Invesco Ltd for C$210 million to expand
its wealth-management business in the U.S. ()
* Richard Moore, a former managing director at CIBC World
Markets and UBS Securities, is facing allegations he
"was abusive of the capital markets" and "misused confidential
informationfor his personal profit" when he purchased shares in
a company after inadvertently learning about a proposed takeover
through an email.
Two transactions targeted by the Ontario Securities
Commission involve Moore's dealings with the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board and Birch Hill Equity Partners, and are alleged
to have taken place in 2010 and 2012. ()