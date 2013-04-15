April 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Justin Trudeau won the Liberal crown with a crushing
victory that brings a new guard to the helm of the party and
heralds a competitive era in federal politics.
Trudeau, 41, won with 80 per cent of the votes, and Liberals
said the 104,552 votes that were cast represented the highest
number in a national leadership race in history. (link.reuters.com/kad47t)
* Wealthy Canadians with money stashed overseas have come
forward in droves to confess their misdeeds after secret lists
began circulating with the names of people apparently evading
taxes in foreign banking havens.
The Canada Revenue Agency has seen the number of voluntary
disclosures of foreign, unreported income rise dramatically
since 2007, when it received the first such list from
Liechtenstein naming 106 Canadians with accounts in secretive
banks there. (link.reuters.com/nad47t)
Reports in the business section:
* Industry Minister Christian Paradis will move swiftly to
finalize rules that will govern the transfer of wireless
licences between telecom companies and could reveal those new
regulations as soon as May. (link.reuters.com/qad47t)
* The costs associated with pulling the plug on the
Mississauga power-plant project west of Toronto are
significantly greater than the C$190-million ($187.48
million)tab disclosed by former premier Dalton McGuinty's
government, according to a report by the provincial auditor that
threatens to revive a stubborn political problem for the
Liberals. (link.reuters.com/mad47t)
NATIONAL POST
* Lotto officials were waiting to hear from the four ticket
holders who won a share of what is touted as the largest lotto
jackpot in Canadian history.
A spokesman for the British Columbia Lotto Corporation says
three of the winning tickets for Saturday's C$63.4-million 6/49
jackpot were purchased in B.C.'s lower mainland, while the
fourth was purchased in Alberta. (link.reuters.com/tad47t)
* A 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert
was found safe in Oshawa Sunday, the Ontario Provincial Police
said. The girl, who is from Douro-Dummer Township, near
Peterborough, was reported missing by her grandmother on Sunday
morning. (link.reuters.com/wad47t)
($1 = 1.0135 Canadian dollars)
