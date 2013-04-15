April 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Justin Trudeau won the Liberal crown with a crushing victory that brings a new guard to the helm of the party and heralds a competitive era in federal politics.

Trudeau, 41, won with 80 per cent of the votes, and Liberals said the 104,552 votes that were cast represented the highest number in a national leadership race in history. (link.reuters.com/kad47t)

* Wealthy Canadians with money stashed overseas have come forward in droves to confess their misdeeds after secret lists began circulating with the names of people apparently evading taxes in foreign banking havens.

The Canada Revenue Agency has seen the number of voluntary disclosures of foreign, unreported income rise dramatically since 2007, when it received the first such list from Liechtenstein naming 106 Canadians with accounts in secretive banks there. (link.reuters.com/nad47t)

Reports in the business section:

* Industry Minister Christian Paradis will move swiftly to finalize rules that will govern the transfer of wireless licences between telecom companies and could reveal those new regulations as soon as May. (link.reuters.com/qad47t)

* The costs associated with pulling the plug on the Mississauga power-plant project west of Toronto are significantly greater than the C$190-million ($187.48 million)tab disclosed by former premier Dalton McGuinty's government, according to a report by the provincial auditor that threatens to revive a stubborn political problem for the Liberals. (link.reuters.com/mad47t)

NATIONAL POST

* Lotto officials were waiting to hear from the four ticket holders who won a share of what is touted as the largest lotto jackpot in Canadian history.

A spokesman for the British Columbia Lotto Corporation says three of the winning tickets for Saturday's C$63.4-million 6/49 jackpot were purchased in B.C.'s lower mainland, while the fourth was purchased in Alberta. (link.reuters.com/tad47t)

* A 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in Oshawa Sunday, the Ontario Provincial Police said. The girl, who is from Douro-Dummer Township, near Peterborough, was reported missing by her grandmother on Sunday morning. (link.reuters.com/wad47t)