April 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian security officials are closely monitoring the
situation in Boston for any potential threats to the country
after two explosions struck the Boston Marathon.
The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police (RCMP) are "exercising increased vigilance at
points of entry into Canada," according to a spokeswoman for
Public Safety Minister Vic Toews. ()
* Alison Redford is facing internal strife over her ability
to lead the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party, less than a
year after winning a commanding majority government in a
hard-fought election against the Wildrose Party. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A battle for depositors is quietly unfolding in the
financial sector, led by President's Choice Financial, which is
introducing what it calls "aggressive" interest rates on savings
accounts. The discount bank, a partnership between Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce and grocer Loblaw Co Ltd
, is offering 2.6 percent interest on all new deposits in
a bid to lure clients away from rivals. ()
* The Competition Bureau has lost a high-profile attempt to
force the Toronto Real Estate Board to make it easier for
web-based real estate brokerages to compete, a case that was
being closely watched across the country. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A Canadian who traveled to Somalia in 2009 to join the
armed Islamist group, Al Shabab, died in a suicide attack in the
capital Mogadishu on the weekend, a community source familiar
with the case said.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was looking into
whether a Canadian was involved in the deadly attack on the
Mogadishu courts. If confirmed, Mahad Ali Dhore, would be the
second member of the so-called "Somali Six" known to have died.
()
* Michele Lahey, a former Alberta health executive has been
accused of spending taxpayer money on medical expenses at the
renowned private Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Alberta's opposition
Wildrose Party released expense receipts from Edmonton Capital
Health executive vice-president and chief executive officer
Lahey. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Suncor Energy Inc is shedding its conventional
natural gas assets in a C$1 billion ($979.19 million) deal with
Qatar Petroleum International and Centrica Plc, freeing
up cash for a potential dividend increase and or capital
projects that could include adding a heavy oil processing unit
to its refinery in Montreal. ()
* Bombardier Transportation said it has signed a $199
million contract with the State of Florida Department of
Transportation for operations and maintenance services. The
contract covers operations, dispatching, fleet maintenance,
track maintenance, customer service, station platform and
facility maintenance, and material supply for the Central
Florida Commuter Rail Transit project. ()