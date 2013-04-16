April 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian security officials are closely monitoring the situation in Boston for any potential threats to the country after two explosions struck the Boston Marathon.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are "exercising increased vigilance at points of entry into Canada," according to a spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Vic Toews.

* Alison Redford is facing internal strife over her ability to lead the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party, less than a year after winning a commanding majority government in a hard-fought election against the Wildrose Party.

Reports in the business section:

* A battle for depositors is quietly unfolding in the financial sector, led by President's Choice Financial, which is introducing what it calls "aggressive" interest rates on savings accounts. The discount bank, a partnership between Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and grocer Loblaw Co Ltd , is offering 2.6 percent interest on all new deposits in a bid to lure clients away from rivals.

* The Competition Bureau has lost a high-profile attempt to force the Toronto Real Estate Board to make it easier for web-based real estate brokerages to compete, a case that was being closely watched across the country.

NATIONAL POST

* A Canadian who traveled to Somalia in 2009 to join the armed Islamist group, Al Shabab, died in a suicide attack in the capital Mogadishu on the weekend, a community source familiar with the case said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was looking into whether a Canadian was involved in the deadly attack on the Mogadishu courts. If confirmed, Mahad Ali Dhore, would be the second member of the so-called "Somali Six" known to have died.

* Michele Lahey, a former Alberta health executive has been accused of spending taxpayer money on medical expenses at the renowned private Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Alberta's opposition Wildrose Party released expense receipts from Edmonton Capital Health executive vice-president and chief executive officer Lahey.

FINANCIAL POST

* Suncor Energy Inc is shedding its conventional natural gas assets in a C$1 billion ($979.19 million) deal with Qatar Petroleum International and Centrica Plc, freeing up cash for a potential dividend increase and or capital projects that could include adding a heavy oil processing unit to its refinery in Montreal.

* Bombardier Transportation said it has signed a $199 million contract with the State of Florida Department of Transportation for operations and maintenance services. The contract covers operations, dispatching, fleet maintenance, track maintenance, customer service, station platform and facility maintenance, and material supply for the Central Florida Commuter Rail Transit project.