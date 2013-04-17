April 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian singer Rita MacNeil, known as Cape Breton's first
lady of song, has died at the age of 68. Her website says she
died Tuesday night from complications following surgery. ()
* The federal Conservative government will stop funding the
Health Council of Canada created to ensure common standards for
healthcare across provinces and territories - a move that
critics say will fragment the national system of medicare. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A group of Alberta municipal politicians and energy
companies is urging that more oil and gas be processed in the
province, reviving a long simmering debate on how best to
leverage the Alberta boom.
The launch of the campaign, dubbed Alberta Plus, included
the release of a report by Ronald Schlenker, a senior instructor
in economics at the University of Calgary. His report argues
that upgrading and refining more of Alberta's petroleum products
before exporting them - known as a "value-added" approach -
could create 18,000 new jobs and boost the provincial gross
domestic product by billions of dollars. ()
* Alberta regulators have accused Sherry Hagerty, a former
employee of Pembina Pipeline Corp, of illegal insider
trading, alleging she advised her husband to buy shares of
Provident Energy Ltd after she learned her employer was
considering a takeover bid for the gas company. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Four months after bill C-377 was passed by the House of
Commons that would require labor unions to disclose detailed
financial information, including how much they spend on
political activities, it has run into opposition in the Senate.
()
* The federal government is changing the software on the
full-body scanners used to provide security at airports so they
no longer produce a complete outline of a traveler's body.
Transport Canada says the new technology, already in use in
the United States and the Netherlands, will increase privacy
while still ensuring security. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc is moving to protect its
reputation in Algeria, a key market in which it has operated for
years despite the threat of terrorist attacks.
Canada's largest engineering firm this week sent an open
letter to the media in the North African nation, insisting it is
co-operating with law enforcement authorities in several
countries that have opened investigations into its business and
repeating that anyone who has committed illegal acts should be
brought to justice. ()
* The latest global report card on Canada's economy is
cautionary and firm: weaker growth could mean budget balancing
efforts and higher lending rates will need to be put on hold.
The outlook for Canada's economy has weakened significantly
in the past few months, falling further behind the United States
and still below many other industrialized nations. ()