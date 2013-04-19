April 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Justin Trudeau's first foray in his home province as newly
elected federal Liberal Leader got off to a shaky start when he
was tripped up by history and his father's legacy.
During his meetings with opposition leaders on Thursday,
Trudeau refused to support a unanimous motion adopted this week
by the Quebec National Assembly calling on Ottawa to give full
access to all documents pertaining to the 1982 patriation of the
Constitution. At the time, his father, Prime Minister Pierre
Elliott Trudeau, was determined to bring back the Constitution
from Britain despite strong objections from Quebec. ()
* Amid lingering tensions between local families, a review
of the school handling of the Rehtaeh Parsons case has begun
with the appointment by the Nova Scotia government of two
Ontario experts. The two, psychologist Debra Pepler and educator
Penny Milton, will conduct an independent assessment of the
allegations that the 17 year old Parsons killed herself after
being sexually assaulted, and then bullied by schoolmates. ()
* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney grazed the edges of
the hot political debate over the Keystone XL pipeline, telling
an audience in Washington that the "uncertainty around
infrastructure" is starting to slow investment in Canada's
energy industry. ()
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty expressed skepticism about
the intent of the Bank of Japan's aggressive new monetary
policy, exposing a rift within the Group of 20 nations over
foreign-exchange rates. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's temper flared, just a
little, when member after member of the two opposition parties
assailed the Liberal government's handling of the dual gas-plant
cancellations, she stood up in Question Period and took umbrage
at talk of a cover up. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* British Columbia newspaper publisher David Black said
China's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, has agreed to provide financial backing for his
proposed Kitimat-based heavy oil refinery.
The refinery would cost C$25 billion ($24.39 billion) to
build and all its output would be sold to Asian markets, Black
said in a statement. ()
* Mark Carney says policy-makers are working diligently to
devise an international "bail-in" regime to prevent big bank
failures, but he offered no guarantee that individual deposits
would be protected. The Canadian central banker, who is a few
months away from heading the Bank of England, says
banks must have a set of buffers in place to draw on in an
emergency. ()