April 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa is set to announce
that the province's deficit for 2012-13 was less than C$10
billion ($9.75 billion) - a dramatic reduction from the C$14.8
billion projected in last year's budget. ()
* Two people have been shot during the robbery at a Trust
bank near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue in Toronto, police
say. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Bank of Canada Chief Mark Carney said he is unlikely to
raise interest rates until economic growth surpasses 2 per cent
and inflation quickens, adding that personal debt levels and the
housing market will also influence the timing of his next move.
()
* Canada's lumber producers say that a shortage of rail cars
is causing them to lose sales and market share, just as American
demand for their products returns after a long, severe slump. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Conservative government is believed to be facing a
request by the United States to join an anti-ballistic missile
shield in response to increased tension with North Korea and
Iran. ()