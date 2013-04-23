April 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A tip from a Toronto imam sparked an investigation that
culminated in the arrests of two men who allegedly plotted to
derail a Via passenger train, what the Royal Canadian Mounted
Police on Monday called the first ever Canadian bust of an
alleged al-Qaeda terrorist plot. ()
* A professional engineer faces charges under health and
safety laws in connection with last summer's deadly mall
collapse in a northern Ontario town, the province's Ministry of
Labor announced Monday. ()
* The amount that the federal government will have to pay to
First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who were abused at church
run residential schools is expected to swell to over C$4 billion
($3.90 billion). ()
Reports in the business section:
* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest
wireless carrier, reported first-quarter results late Monday
that showed more of its customers are upgrading to smartphones,
which is generating higher data revenues as users access
Internet-based services. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Air Canada is moving toward a cheaper form of financing,
new to Canadian airlines, in order to purchase long-haul Boeing
777 jets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
To explore this and other debt options, however, the airline
had to make the unusual move Monday of publicly releasing a
preview of its quarterly earnings, as required by securities
laws. ()
* After Toronto councillors ordered up a policy blocking
city money from the Toronto Pride Parade if it includes the
group "Queers Against Israeli Apartheid," city staff have
reiterated their claim that City Hall's hands are tied on the
issue. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Alberta Securities Commission is accusing the former
CEO of Daylight Energy Ltd of insider trading, along his ex-wife
and her boyfriend. The watchdog alleges Anthony Lambert bought
shares in Daylight in August and September 2011 shortly before
his company was acquired by Chinese firm Sinopec. ()
* Canadian National Railway Co reported a drop in
first quarter earnings Monday after a harsh winter hampered its
operations in Western Canada. ()