April 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal government will announce sweeping changes to the temporary foreign workers program Monday, aimed at ensuring non-Canadian workers are employed in the country only after every effort has been made to put Canadians in the jobs first. ()

* Federal provisions that would impede the release of "high-risk" mentally ill offenders are being condemned within the psychiatric establishment as a senseless, counterproductive move. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Andreas Pohlmann is SNC Lavalin Group Inc's new chief compliance officer, a position created in February to ensure that the engineering firm does not break the law when it seeks out contracts in Canada and abroad. ()

* Loblaw Cos Ltd and other major Canadian retailers are holding an emergency meeting Monday to grapple with the aftermath of the deadly collapse of an illegally built clothing factory in Bangladesh. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Sunday that Matt Zames will fully assume the role of chief operating officer as his former partner in the job leaves as part of the latest management shakeup at the biggest U.S. bank. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Two determined anti-abortion protesters who thought they found a loophole in British Columbia's "bubble zone" law against protesting outside abortion clinics have lost in the province's highest court. ()

* A Canadian boxer who was killed while fighting with jihadists in Russia has emerged as a key contact who may have set the elder Boston bomber on his path to violent extremism. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* United States Steel locked out almost 1,000 unionized workers at its facility in Nanticoke, Ontario, on Sunday, raising questions from employees about promises the company made to the federal government about continuing production in Canada. ()

* The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) says it is probing the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) after one of its staff members lost a portable device containing information about tens of thousands of investment dealer clients. ()