April 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The union at the center of Alberta's illegal wildcat strike has been found in contempt of court and will face escalating fines if workers aren't back on the job quickly, a judge has ruled. The urgent hearing was called to consider whether the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees had followed a weekend order to end the strike, which began Friday with jail guards and expanded on Monday to include court sheriffs, clerks and social workers. ()

* Americans are being misled with an "overstimulated environmental argument" on the Keystone XL pipeline, according to former prime minister John Turner, who plans to visit Washington to lend his voice to ongoing Canadian lobby efforts in support of the controversial proposal. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Retailers controlled by Canada's Weston family are moving to compensate victims of a deadly building collapse in Bangladesh as reactions to the tragedy goad companies to take greater responsibility for far-flung global supply chains. ()

* Suncor Energy Inc on Monday announced a 54 percent dividend hike, a C$2 billion ($1.97 billion) share buyback and better first-quarter operating earnings that were boosted by strong oilsands production and refining margins. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto's board of health is calling on Queen's Park to require chain restaurants to post calories and sodium content on their menus, and has signaled it intends to pursue such a rule within its city limits if the province does not. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Montreal engineering firm Dessau has been black-listed in its home market, as part of a new edict by the City of Montreal that bans for five years any company that has admitted to taking part in collusion from bidding on public contracts. Montreal-based SNC Lavalin Group Inc and Genivar Inc are expected to get similar ban notices in coming days, along with a handful of other firms. ()

* Independent investment dealer Fraser Mackenzie Ltd is closing its doors after nine years in business, a move some industry players predict will presage the demise or consolidation of many small firms. ()