THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian banks and other financial institutions should be
required to find out the beneficial owners of corporations or
trusts that are transferring money overseas, according to
recommendations in a new report on tax evasion by Parliament's
finance committee. ()
* The Parti Québécois, which has come under attack in recent
months for cutting social programs, says it will reconsider a
commitment to eliminating Quebec's deficit.
Reports in the business section:
* Ottawa and Canadian dairy farmers have bowed to pressure
from the fast-food industry and will let thousands of pizza
restaurants buy heavily discounted mozzarella cheese.
* Tim Hortons Inc is under pressure from an
activist investor that wants the company to pare back its U.S.
growth and borrow billions to fund a share buyback.
* An Ontario Superior Court judge has sided with Chevron
Corp and tossed out an attempt by lawyers for Amazonian
villagers trying to use Canadian courts to collect on a
controversial $19 billion judgment leveled against the company
in Ecuador over oil pollution.
NATIONAL POST
* B.C.'s police watchdog on Wednesday officially cleared the
Prince George RCMP of any criminal wrongdoing for shooting dead
Gregory Matters, a 40-year-old Bosnia veteran suffering from
post-traumatic stress, in an altercation at his rural home.
* Amid calls from one high ranking government official to
develop the Toronto waterfront "faster and harder", the head of
the agency in charge of revitalization signaled it wants the
power to borrow money in the future.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's banks rank their prudential regulator, the
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI),
ahead of other regulators domestically and abroad when it comes
to the relationship between the watchdog and the financial
institutions, according to The Strategic Counsel, an independent
research firm.
* The acquittal in January of three former Nortel Networks'
executives on fraud charges prompted questions
inside the RCMP about the force's ability to tackle future
white-collar investigations. ()