THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* When Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sets foot on Earth on Monday for the first time in 146 days after his mission on the International Space Station, he will be stepping into a future fraught with uncertainty for the program he represents as well as for the $100-billion facility he leaves behind. ()

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is looking into Senate expense claims and critics have more ammunition in their calls for abolition after three members of the Red Chamber were found to have improperly received tens of thousands of dollars in living expenses. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A combination of growing oil sands production and congested pipelines is creating new opportunities for midstream companies that have cavern or tank capacity to spare. The waiting game for proposed pipeline projects such as Keystone XL or the Trans Mountain expansion, along with a new focus on rail transport, has resulted in growth of storage industry. ()

* Rona Inc says the pieces are coming together in a top-to-bottom renovation of the home-improvement retailer. Observers will be watching closely for signs of progress when the company unveils first-quarter results and holds its annual meeting Tuesday. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The death of a former grand chief of the Innu Nation, Joseph Riche, while hunting in Labrador has renewed calls to improve Canada's search-and-rescue protocols, a provincial politician said on Saturday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Air Canada chief executive, Calin Rovinescu, called on his top executives on Friday to launch aggressive cost-cutting measures aimed at trimming $50 million of expenses from the company's operations by the end of the second quarter as competition mounts on the country's largest carrier. ()