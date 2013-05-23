May 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A draft report on Prince Edward Island Senator Mike
Duffy's expenses clearly shows a Conservative-dominated
committee removed several key sentences that would have cast him
in a more negative light. A copy of the report obtained by The
Globe and Mail contains 10 paragraphs, whereas the final version
from the Senate internal economy committee has only seven. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been sacked as coach of the Don
Bosco Eagles and told he can forget about a football post at any
school in the Toronto Catholic school board, putting an end to a
volunteer effort that brought trouble and triumph to the city's
beleaguered leader. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Texas-based Valero Energy Corp will invest as much
as C$200 million ($193.51 million) in its Quebec refinery if
Enbridge Inc proceeds with its plan to reverse its Line
9 pipeline, a project one Quebec business leader described on
Wednesday as critical to the province's refining and
petrochemical industry. ()
NATIONAL POST
* More than 1,500 mourners were leaving a Hamilton hall at
the end of an emotional public funeral for Tim Bosma on
Wednesday when the mood was lifted, just a little, by news that
a second man was arrested in his shocking murder case. ()
* Senators should disclose their expenses just as cabinet
ministers do, the top Conservative in the Senate says, meaning
the details of every trip and every receipt could be made
public. The comments from Senator Marjory LeBreton came as the
Conservatives began their push in the Senate to tighten spending
rules on travel and housing allowances. Approval of the changes
is unlikely to occur until next week at the earliest with the
Liberals accusing the government of bulldozing through its
reforms. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Hunter Harrison, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's
chief executive, fired back at some of the railway's union
leaders on Wednesday after they expressed concerns this week
that a restructuring underway at the railway may be contributing
to several high-profile derailments, including one in
Saskatchewan on Tuesday that spilled more than 68,500 litres of
crude oil on the ground before it was contained. ()
* New England is in an uproar over a pipeline reversal that
would allow Canadian oil sands to be transported from Montreal
to Portland in Maine, en route to global markets. Last month,
Vermont's environmental regulators ruled that the reversal would
trigger "substantial change" and will require a permit. New
Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan has written to U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry pleading to "protect New Hampshire's economy
and environment". ()