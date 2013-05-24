May 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's executive committee is preparing
to take the extraordinary step of publicly urging the troubled
leader to confront allegations of drug use, and is making
contingency plans to run the city in his absence. ()
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper admitted "perhaps"
he should have acted more quickly after revelations that his
chief of staff Nigel Wright dipped into his personal wealth to
repay senator Mike Duffy's improperly claimed housing expenses.
()
Reports in the business section:
* The Quebec government announced plans to hold its own
hearings on Enbridge Inc's proposed pipeline project to
bring western oil to Montreal, a move that could raise
roadblocks to Alberta's efforts to access new markets for its
growing oil production. ()
* Mobilicity's bond holders are hedging their bets by giving
their blessing to a $380 million acquisition deal by Telus Corp
, while postponing a separate vote on a backup plan should
the federal government end up killing the controversial deal. ()
* Flexjet, which caters to flyers sharing in the ownership
of a business jet, said sales bounced back strongly in the first
quarter, indicating a recovery in demand. The division of
Montreal-based Bombardier Inc said it reported new
business growth of 83 per cent in the first quarter, compared
with the year earlier period. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian federal government threatened "retaliatory
measures" against the United States in a dispute over meat
labeling that Ottawa and the World Trade Organization (WTO)
consider discriminatory. The U.S. government announced new
regulations on "country of origin labeling" that would track
beef and hogs from livestock right through the meat processing
and distribution systems. ()
* The personal use of illicit drugs, from heroin to crack
cocaine, should be decriminalized as part of a federal
provincial strategy to tackle drug abuse, British Columbia-based
Canadian Drug Policy Coalition said in a report. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS)
Sponsors Corporation, one of Canada's largest pension funds, is
facing a $10 billion pension funding deficit and considering a
drastic proposal that would reduce benefits paid to retiring
workers, or force them to work years longer for the same
retirement income. ()
* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said steps he took
to tighten mortgage lending rules over the past four years have
helped to moderate price increases in the nation's housing
market. ()
* Alberta's bitumen growth prospects could slow on shortages
of a much lighter product as companies opt to send crude
directly to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Asia rather
than process the stuff at home. ()