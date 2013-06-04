June 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Amid the ongoing Senate expense scandal, Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's government has largely shot down a move by one
of its own back-benchers to publicly reveal the salaries and
expenses of many top federal bureaucrats. ()
* The Quebec Soccer Federation says if Sikh kids want to
play soccer while wearing a turban there's an easy solution:
they can play in their own yard. The federation held a
teleconference on Monday to explain its weekend decision to
uphold a ban on turbans that is unique in the country. ()
* Provincial civil servants have drawn up a list of new fees
and levies to help raise money for Queen's Park, including
bringing back photo radar, making prison inmates pay rent during
their incarceration and adding a 75-cent surcharge to monthly
phone bills. ()
Reports in the business section:
* After sparking a dramatic overhaul at Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, activist investor Bill Ackman is taking
some of his money off the table. Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to sell up to 7
million shares in the railway on the open market. ()
* Auto sales surged in Canada last month to a level not seen
since before the recession amid other signs that the recovery of
the domestic economy is growing more robust. ()
* Industry Minister Christian Paradis will double down on
the federal government's goal of ensuring sustainable
competition in the $19-billion wireless industry when he
announces a high-stakes decision on spectrum-licence transfers
on Tuesday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's telecom regulator on Monday told Canadians they
essentially can no longer sign three-year contracts for mobile
wireless services and devices. The contracts, fabulously popular
among phone users, allow wireless consumers to buy expensive new
iPhones, BlackBerrys and Galaxies by spreading the cost over a
long period, like leasing a car. ()
* As Western Potash Corp was putting the finishing
touches on a Chinese financing last week, the company was also
in contact with regulators regarding the trading of its stock.
Management at Vancouver-based Western Potash became alarmed as
the stock shot to 73 Canadian cents over a few days from 56
Canadian cents, with trading volumes that were more than double
normal levels. ()