June 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The man in charge of an external audit of Senator Pamela Wallin's expense claims says he hopes the review will be finished by the summer but cannot control how long auditors take to complete their work. ()

* The Ontario government has considered raising fees for everyone from drivers to police recruits to small business owners in an effort to scare up cash as it wrestles with a C$11.7 billion ($11.31 billion) deficit. ()

* A decision to ban turban-wearing Sikh kids from Quebec soccer fields was loudly condemned by the federal government. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc kicked off a crucial month for its new C Series airplane by firming up a multibillion-dollar order and revealing the identity of a key Middle Eastern customer. ()

* Rogers Media will rename its recently acquired sports station "Sportsnet 360," and plans to position the channel formerly known as The Score as a 24-hour news service for hardcore sports fans who are just as interested in watching press conferences as they are in watching games. ()

* Greater Vancouver's real estate market is finally perking up after a 19-month slump. The Vancouver area's housing sales volume rose by 1 percent in May amid early signs that the region's property market could be slowly inching back. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The steady drip, drip, drip of the Duffy affair has been like water torture for the Prime Minister during Question Period, despite his assurances Tuesday that he has been "very clear, very public and very consistent." ()

* A top forecaster says Canadians will likely have to get through topsy turvy weather in June before settling into fairly typical summer conditions across much of the country. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* All-sports television network The Score is getting a makeover. New owner Rogers Media says it will launch the revamped Sportsnet 360 on July 1. The network will have a new logo, sets, animation package and enhanced ticker.

* Bank of Montreal has reached a settlement in a 2010 lawsuit over an alleged C$70 million ($67.7 million) mortgage scam in Alberta. The bank had sued more than 100 people - including lawyers, mortgage brokers and staff - for allegedly participating in mortgage fraud that cost the bank about $30-million. ()