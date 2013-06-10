BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces additional financings
* Enablence Technologies Inc - announces its intention to complete additional financings for approximately $6 million
June 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A federal committee developing proposals to get more women on boards of directors must draft "action-oriented" recommendations and not produce a lengthy report on an issue that has already been studied for years, says Status of Women Minister Rona Ambrose. ()
* Ontario's energy regulator will have to reconsider a bid by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to hike the price of electricity. OPG, the government-owned company that produces most of the province's power, proposed a 6.5 percent increase in rates in 2010. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The Montreal-based travel tour operator Transat A.T. Inc appears to be doing all the right things in its efforts to take on fierce competition in a tight leisure travel market. The company has cut office staff positions, restructured its fleet of planes and scaled back capacity, among other moves. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Former Conservative Member of Parliament Brent Rathgeber said he looks forward to being able to hold cabinet ministers to account in a way he never could before he quit the caucus. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's bid to find new markets for its oil and natural gas inched forward Friday as British Columbia unveiled a new natural gas-focused ministry and New Brunswick deepened support for a plan to pipe Alberta crude east. ()
