June 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government is putting public-service
unions on notice that sick days will be targeted in the next
round of collective bargaining. Treasury Board President Tony
Clement said the government wants to move away from the current
rules, where workers can use up to 15 paid sick days and five
family days a year, in addition to vacation time. ()
* Hubert Lacroix, the president of Radio-Canada and the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp, said the broadcaster shouldn't have
changed its name to "Ici" so abruptly last week, dropping
"Canada" from its public image and raising the ire of Canadians
confused by the move away from a name that has served the
broadcaster for decades. ()
* A 78-year-old woman dubbed the "Black Widow" for her
criminal past with other men has admitted to slipping
tranquilizers into her newlywed husband's coffee while they were
on a honeymoon last year. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The finance ministers and central bankers who set the
World Bank's agenda had just signed off on World Bank President
Jim Yong Kim's request to set a deadline - 17 years from now, in
2030 - for the elimination of extreme poverty, defined loosely
as subsistence on less than $1.25 a day. ()
* Japan's central bank ended a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday with an upbeat assessment for the world's No. 3 economy
and a pledge to persist with its aggressive monetary easing
policies aimed at ending years of growth-sapping deflation. ()
* Canada's biggest city already tops the list for the most
high-rises and skyscrapers under construction in North America.
It was also Toronto's frothy condominium market that helped push
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty into his fourth round of mortgage
restrictions almost a year ago. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's Opposition accuses Premier Kathleen Wynne of
being complicit in the mass deletion of emails on canceled gas
plants by senior Liberals in former premier Dalton McGuinty's
office. ()
* Senior figures in the Conservative movement are warning
that unless Stephen Harper moves his House Leader, Peter Van
Loan, and the Government Whip, Gordon O'Connor, more MPs will
follow the unlikely rebel, Brent Rathgeber, out of the caucus
door. ()
* An open booze bar, impromptu golf games, and a live dance
band don't add up to value for taxpayers' money, says a Toronto
District School Board trustee who has openly criticized a recent
three-day gathering of some 200 public school board trustees
held at a posh Muskoka resort. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Air Canada says it is aiming to eliminate its
multibillion-dollar pension solvency deficit by 2020 as part of
a broader effort to cut costs ahead of a major international
expansion. ()
* Canada's efforts to combat international tax evasion will
be in the spotlight when Prime Minister Stephen Harper joins
other world leaders next week at the G8 summit in Northern
Ireland, with tax watchdogs worried Canada is already balking at
some major reforms. ()
* Total SA is pressing its partner Suncor Energy
to take a final investment decision on the Fort Hills
project before the end of the year, according to its chairman.