THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian post-secondary students feel stressed,
overwhelmed, lonely and some have even considered suicide in the
past year, a new study released on Monday suggested. ()
* Attitudes toward Canada's oil have shifted dramatically in
the United States in recent years, as Americans increasingly
view it as a key part of their own energy independence, outgoing
U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Jacobson says. ()
* Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remained under fire Monday
for taking hefty speaking fees from charitable groups after
becoming an MP, despite promising to pay back any organization
that was dissatisfied. ()
Reports in the business section:
* U.S. President Barack Obama hinted in an interview aired
on Monday that he may be looking for a new chief of the U.S.
Federal Reserve Bank, saying current Chairman Ben Bernanke has
stayed a lot longer than he had originally planned. ()
* Embraer SA, a fierce competitor against
Bombardier Inc in the market for regional jets, is
upgrading its fleet and taking aim at Bombardier's C$3.4 billion
($3.34 billion) C Series.
()
* Government intervention in the economy is back in vogue
and Canada risks being left behind unless it figures out where
it can best make a difference, two former federal government
economists argue in a new paper. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A rookie town councillor in Irricana, Alberta, Wayne
Niblow, has resigned after being arrested for allegedly
possessing a large quantity of crack cocaine for the purpose of
trafficking. ()
* The Montreal replacement mayor, Michael Applebaum, who
recently took office amid a corruption scandal, and who promised
to restore public trust, has now been arrested in a bribery
case. ()
* Thailand's national Buddhism body said on Monday it is
monitoring monks nationwide for any inappropriate behavior
following complaints ignited by a video showing Buddhist monks
flying on a private jet. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline proponent Enbridge
Inc., First Nations leaders, union and provincial government
interests, environmental organizations, are putting forward
final oral arguments before a joint panel of the National Energy
Board and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency. ()
* Subway Restaurants keeps growing steadily in Canada even
though the fast-food sandwich purveyor has not followed rivals
McDonald's Corp and Tim Hortons Inc in
appealing to coffee loving Canadians. ()