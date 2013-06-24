June 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off the first big trade of
the NHL off-season on Sunday morning, landing highly touted
young netminder Jonathan Bernier from the Los Angeles Kings and
ending GM Dave Nonis's long hunt for depth in goal. ()
* Former Ontario education minister Laurel Broten, who was
at the centre of a bitter battle with the province's teachers
over wage-freeze legislation, announced her resignation from
provincial politics Sunday, opening up a fourth Liberal-held
seat in the legislature. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Calgary's downtown business core faces indefinite power
outages and untold damage on Monday after devastating flooding
made a ghost town out of the city's gleaming array of office
towers. The disruption rippled through one of Canada's most
vibrant economies and raised questions about the longer-term
impact. ()
* After a three-day negotiation blitz, talks have adjourned
between Quebec's construction unions and an alliance of
construction companies. The conciliator in the dispute has asked
both sides to take a break to consider some of the issues being
discussed. About 175,000 construction workers put down their
tools last Monday, shutting down work sites across the province.
()
NATIONAL POST
* As Calgary began a long and arduous effort to restore
power and clean pools of silt and mud, the city of Medicine Hat
awaited the tsunami of river water that has been wreaking havoc
across big cities and small towns in Southern Alberta for the
past four days. Here, in the town where several rivers swollen
beyond all recognition will meet, city officials were bracing
for a flood bigger than any they'd seen in almost twenty years.
()
* Major energy and financial companies with offices in
downtown Calgary rolled out contingency plans on the weekend,
bracing for disruptions Monday as officials continued to survey
flood related damage and power remained cut off from pockets of
the city's core. ()