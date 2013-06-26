June 26 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian police have charged Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a
fugitive al-Qaeda-aligned bandit based in the Sahara Desert,
with the kidnapping of two Canadian diplomats almost five years
ago. ()
* A group of South American health professionals is looking
to follow Vancouver's lead in reducing harm when it comes to
injection-drug use. The South American delegation, which arrived
in Vancouver on Tuesday, will spend three days meeting local
health-care providers and researchers, including managers at
Insite, Vancouver's supervised injection-drug clinic. ()
* Millions of Canadians living in many parts of the country
could find their homes declared uninsurable, as the insurance
industry grapples with skyrocketing water damage claims. That is
the grim future predicted by Blair Feltmate, chair of the
Climate Change Adaptation Project at the University of Waterloo.
()
* Ice Wireless Inc plans to launch its 3G wireless phone and
Internet services in 10 communities across the three territories
this September, with six more markets to be added next year.
It's a direct challenge to BCE Inc subsidiary
NorthwesTel Inc, which is the dominant provider of
telecommunications services in the North. ()
* Keystone XL, the contentious pipeline project intended to
funnel Alberta's oil sands crude, will be rejected unless it is
clear that it won't exacerbate global warming, President Barack
Obama said Tuesday in a major speech outlining sweeping and
tougher measures to curb carbon emissions. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has topped Mergermarket's
list of financial advisers for the value of announced
transactions so far this year in Canada. The New York-based
giant chalked up a total value of $20.1 billion in deals between
Jan. 1, 2013, and June 19, 2013, according to the ranking.()
NATIONAL POST
* Of all the places Iran might have expected an ultimatum
from - the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency,
Washington, Jerusalem - Canada's foreign ministry was probably
not high on the list. On a recent trip to Israel, Foreign
Affairs Minister John Baird said he was giving Iran three months
to set aside its presumed nuclear ambitions. ()
* A Canadian Muslim convert imprisoned in Mauritania since
2011 has told Amnesty International he was tortured into signing
a confession that said he intended to join al-Qaeda in Mali. ()
* Canadian diplomats and military officers posted abroad
were encouraged to downplay a scathing report by the auditor
general on the F-35 stealth fighter in discussions with their
foreign counterparts last year, emails show. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* BlackBerry is joining forces with Maple Leaf
Sports & Entertainment in a deal that will see Canada's
smartphone maker partner with the country's largest sports
conglomerate to create new mobile applications and services that
will enable Toronto sports fans to interact with their favourite
teams. ()
* Two of Canada's largest medical diagnostics laboratory
operators - LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services and CML
Healthcare Inc - are joining forces in a friendly
C$1.22 billion ($1.16 billion) takeover deal, a move that would
make the new company the dominant player in Ontario. ()
* Canada's broadcast regulator is poised to issue its
decision on BCE Inc's friendly bid to buy Astral Media
Inc this Thursday. The Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission said Tuesday that is when it plans
to release its decision on the $3.4 billion deal. ()
* Bombardier Inc has submitted its paperwork to
Transport Canada to get a flight permit for the first flight of
its new CSeries aircraft. The Montreal-based manufacturer is
expected to provide an update on the new aircraft program
Wednesday, including the date of its first flight. ()