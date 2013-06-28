June 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ottawa is moving swiftly to eliminate a brand that has been the face of Canada's international development efforts since 1968, marking a fundamental shift in the country's approach to development and foreign aid. ()

* In yet another city-hall scandal, the interim mayor of Laval, Quebec, has responded to news reports about an alleged incident involving a prostitute. A spokesman for replacement mayor Alexandre Duplessis said Thursday the mayor felt he was the victim of an extortion attempt and reported the June 14 incident to police. He did not, however, confirm two media reports that the complaint to police was triggered by a dispute with an escort over payment. ()

* The B.C. government has vowed to hit its target of slaying the deficit this year even as the economy softens. With a surprise and decisive election victory behind her, Premier Christy Clark presented her vision Thursday for leaner government, low personal taxes and job growth fueled by natural resource development. ()

* Former Ontario cabinet minister Margarett Best will resign her seat in the legislature, triggering a fifth by-election in another test of support for Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals. Best has been on medical leave since February, when Wynne demoted her from cabinet. She has since been absent from the legislature. ()

* In a decision that could spark a new round of consolidation, the federal broadcast regulator has given Bell Media the green light to acquire Astral Media , clearing the way for the communications giant to build a larger footprint in Quebec. ()

* Amazon.ca launched a toys and games e-commerce site on Thursday, just as key rivals expand their toy businesses amid signs of softening sales in the North American segment. ()

* Canada's middle class has good reason to wonder why it's not getting ahead. Median after-tax income for families was C$68,000 ($64,800) in 2011, virtually unchanged from a year earlier, Statistics Canada's annual report on income trends shows. It was the fourth straight year "without significant change in after-tax income," the agency said. ()

* Sixteen Conservative senators voted with the Liberals to approve a series of amendments to a bill on union finances and send it back to the House of Commons for another look. Liberal Senate leader James Cowan said it was "brave" of the senators to defy the wishes of the Conservative leadership, which wanted the bill passed before the summer break, so they could brag about having hobbled the unions while doing the summer barbecue circuit. ()

* On Thursday, the Senate gave third and final reading to Conservative MP Brian Storseth's private member's bill to repeal Section 13 of the Human Rights Act. Twelve years ago, such a legislative reference would have been meaningless to 999 readers out of a thousand. But thanks to the post-9/11 activism of several high-profile pundits, Section 13 became perhaps the most widely vilified piece of legislation on this country's books. ()

* Battling bad publicity generated Thursday by news that employees at one of its supermarkets in Quebec are prohibited from speaking English, Sobeys chief executive officer Marc Poulin called the store's actions "unacceptable" and "totally unexplainable." ()

* Catalyst Capital Group Inc isn't interested in buying Mobilicity, but the successful private equity firm is trying to parlay its senior debt position in the struggling wireless newcomer into a role with U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc's plan to enter the Canadian market with an acquisition of rival Wind Mobile. ()

* Whether BlackBerry's turnaround efforts are working and how sales of its new line of BlackBerry smartphones are doing will finally become a little clearer for investors on Friday when the company formerly known as Research In Motion reports first-quarter earnings. ()

* Westport Innovations Inc had been trying to convince manufacturers for years to give its natural gas engines a chance. Its luck finally changed last summer when it signed a deal with Caterpillar Inc. ()