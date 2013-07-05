July 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A man charged in connection with a terrorist plot on
Canada Day wrote increasingly vitriolic messages over the past
year, including anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and violent
threats in defense of Islam. Online messages by John Stewart
Nuttall, who was arrested with Amanda Korody on July 1 in
Abbotsford, British Columbia, appear to begin in September,
2012, and continue over the following months.()
* A memorial garden dedication takes place Sunday at the
site of one of Canada's worst aviation disasters, a former farm
field that for decades continued to yield bits of human remains
and wreckage. On Sunday, July 5, 1970, an Air Canada Flight 621
en route from Montreal to Los Angeles crashed near Toronto's
international airport just northwest of the city, killing all
100 passengers and nine crew. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Prices for cellphone services - including voice and data -
have decreased since last year in Canada, a new study says. A
typical package of mobile phone services - including voice,
text, call display and voice mail features - has fallen by about
13 per cent year over year, said the study, commissioned by
Industry Canada and the CRTC. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Staunch Quebec independentiste Michel Brule announced on
Thursday his long-shot candidacy for the November election. The
book publisher, writer, and ex-bar owner says he doesn't expect
English-speaking Montrealers to vote for him - and says he isn't
working to get their support, anyway. ()
* A young Canadian woman, Tasha Brown, and eight other
boaters who were rescued Wednesday far off the coast of Honduras
spent days adrift, thinking no one was looking for them, the
woman's mother said. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Alberta is putting its money where its mouth is, agreeing
to pay up to C$5 billion ($4.76 billion) over 20 years to get
crude to Canada's East Coast. ()
* Housing sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down by
less than 1 percent in June compared with the same month a year
ago, while the average selling price was up by 4.7 percent at
$531,374, according to a report by Toronto Real Estate Board. ()