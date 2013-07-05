July 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A man charged in connection with a terrorist plot on Canada Day wrote increasingly vitriolic messages over the past year, including anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and violent threats in defense of Islam. Online messages by John Stewart Nuttall, who was arrested with Amanda Korody on July 1 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, appear to begin in September, 2012, and continue over the following months.()

* A memorial garden dedication takes place Sunday at the site of one of Canada's worst aviation disasters, a former farm field that for decades continued to yield bits of human remains and wreckage. On Sunday, July 5, 1970, an Air Canada Flight 621 en route from Montreal to Los Angeles crashed near Toronto's international airport just northwest of the city, killing all 100 passengers and nine crew. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Prices for cellphone services - including voice and data - have decreased since last year in Canada, a new study says. A typical package of mobile phone services - including voice, text, call display and voice mail features - has fallen by about 13 per cent year over year, said the study, commissioned by Industry Canada and the CRTC. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Staunch Quebec independentiste Michel Brule announced on Thursday his long-shot candidacy for the November election. The book publisher, writer, and ex-bar owner says he doesn't expect English-speaking Montrealers to vote for him - and says he isn't working to get their support, anyway. ()

* A young Canadian woman, Tasha Brown, and eight other boaters who were rescued Wednesday far off the coast of Honduras spent days adrift, thinking no one was looking for them, the woman's mother said. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Alberta is putting its money where its mouth is, agreeing to pay up to C$5 billion ($4.76 billion) over 20 years to get crude to Canada's East Coast. ()

* Housing sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down by less than 1 percent in June compared with the same month a year ago, while the average selling price was up by 4.7 percent at $531,374, according to a report by Toronto Real Estate Board. ()