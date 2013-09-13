Sept 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The review for possible errors in 3,500 computerized
tomography (CT) scans and mammogram by a Toronto-area
radiologist highlights a critical problem at Canadian hospitals:
the lack of national oversight standards for diagnostic tests,
radiologists and medical leaders say. ()
* The mayor of a small city in northern New Brunswick is
using his civic blog to chronicle his and his residents'
opposition to the proposed TransCanada Corp pipeline
that could, if approved, see Alberta crude oil flowing through
his community. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Encana Corp's new chief is looking for "radical
change" in the way the company spends money, a quest to leave
behind a scattershot strategy and a shift that could include
selling assets and forgoing production growth. Doug Suttles, who
took over as the natural gas company's chief executive in June,
also broke from Encana's traditional stance, saying its dividend
is under review. ()
* Canadian entrepreneur John Douglas, known for proposing
huge and innovative power projects, is now planning a C$1
billion (about $970 million) underwater transmission line to
take electricity from Ontario to the U.S. northeast. The cable,
to run across Lake Erie, would carry surplus electricity from
Ontario to Pennsylvania and on to 13 U.S. states and the
District of Columbia, where there is increasing demand for
power, particularly from "clean" sources. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Bloc Quebecois has kicked out a Montreal member of
Parliament from its caucus after she publicly criticized the
Quebec government's proposed Charter of Values. Leader Daniel
Paille, who doesn't have a seat of his own in the House of
Commons, said he was forced to remove Maria Mourani, the first
woman of Lebanese origin elected to the House of Commons, from
caucus because she refused to retract comments that the charter
was part of an electoral strategy based on ethnic nationalism.
()
* An Ontario man facing charges in New York of masterminding
the largest international penny stock fraud in history was
thoroughly denounced in Toronto by the Ontario Securities
Commission (OSC) on Thursday for approaching "a new standard" of
predatory capital market fraud. And for that, the OSC is asking
that 55-year-old Sandy Winick be forever banned from securities
trading and fined C$1.25 million ($1.21 million). ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian home prices will drop 10 to 15 percent "over
time" as mortgage rates rise and supply swells, said Sadiq
Adatia, chief investment officer of Sun Life Global Investments
Inc. "I don't think the demand is going to be there for
housing," said Adatia, who manages about C$6.4 billion at Sun
Life Global, a unit of Sun Life Financial Inc. ()