THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The review for possible errors in 3,500 computerized tomography (CT) scans and mammogram by a Toronto-area radiologist highlights a critical problem at Canadian hospitals: the lack of national oversight standards for diagnostic tests, radiologists and medical leaders say. ()

* The mayor of a small city in northern New Brunswick is using his civic blog to chronicle his and his residents' opposition to the proposed TransCanada Corp pipeline that could, if approved, see Alberta crude oil flowing through his community. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Encana Corp's new chief is looking for "radical change" in the way the company spends money, a quest to leave behind a scattershot strategy and a shift that could include selling assets and forgoing production growth. Doug Suttles, who took over as the natural gas company's chief executive in June, also broke from Encana's traditional stance, saying its dividend is under review. ()

* Canadian entrepreneur John Douglas, known for proposing huge and innovative power projects, is now planning a C$1 billion (about $970 million) underwater transmission line to take electricity from Ontario to the U.S. northeast. The cable, to run across Lake Erie, would carry surplus electricity from Ontario to Pennsylvania and on to 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, where there is increasing demand for power, particularly from "clean" sources. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Bloc Quebecois has kicked out a Montreal member of Parliament from its caucus after she publicly criticized the Quebec government's proposed Charter of Values. Leader Daniel Paille, who doesn't have a seat of his own in the House of Commons, said he was forced to remove Maria Mourani, the first woman of Lebanese origin elected to the House of Commons, from caucus because she refused to retract comments that the charter was part of an electoral strategy based on ethnic nationalism. ()

* An Ontario man facing charges in New York of masterminding the largest international penny stock fraud in history was thoroughly denounced in Toronto by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Thursday for approaching "a new standard" of predatory capital market fraud. And for that, the OSC is asking that 55-year-old Sandy Winick be forever banned from securities trading and fined C$1.25 million ($1.21 million). ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian home prices will drop 10 to 15 percent "over time" as mortgage rates rise and supply swells, said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer of Sun Life Global Investments Inc. "I don't think the demand is going to be there for housing," said Adatia, who manages about C$6.4 billion at Sun Life Global, a unit of Sun Life Financial Inc. ()