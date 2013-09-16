Sept 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The battle for the heart of Toronto is shaping up to be a
war of wordsmiths. In concurrent nomination events on Sunday,
the Liberal Party selected Chrystia Freeland while the New
Democratic Party picked Linda McQuaig as their candidates for an
as-yet unscheduled by-election in the downtown riding of Toronto
Centre. Freeland and McQuaig will go head to head in the race to
replace Bob Rae. ()
* Quebec's Liberal Leader is daring the Parti Québécois
government to call an election over its secular charter as
divisions intensify within the province, and with the rest of
Canada, over a proposed ban on religious symbols in the public
sector. ()
* Nova Scotia's Liberal party outlined its plan on Sunday to
improve health care in the province, promising to reduce the
number of district health authorities from 10 to two and to meet
the national standard of a six-month wait for hip and knee
replacement surgeries. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The federal and Ontario governments will contribute about
C$135 million (about $131 million) to an investment Ford Motor
Co will make in its Oakville, Ontario, operations that
will secure the future of the company's only Canadian assembly
plant and 3,000 jobs into the next decade. ()
* General Motors of Canada Ltd and the union at the
automaker's Cami Automotive plant in Ingersoll, Ontario have
reached a deal that freezes wages for the next four years, but
will end the use of lower-paid supplementary workers at the
plant, which is one of the company's most productive factories
in North America. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian government has quietly abandoned any hope of
getting back millions of dollars misappropriated by a former
public servant, newly released documents show. A Public Works
employee stationed in the German city of Koblenz transferred
C$3.3 million of government money into three personal bank
accounts. The employee made 18 transfers to banks in the
Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium between April and June of
2004. ()
* The Minister of Public Safety intends to discuss a series
of jailbreaks with the boss of Corrections Canada after a second
convicted murderer escaped from a minimum-security prison in
just over a week, the minister's spokesman said on Sunday.
During a headcount on Saturday night, guards at a Laval, Quebec,
prison realized Hells Angel René Charlebois was missing. ()
* The federal government continues to blast Quebec's
controversial Charter of Values, with Multiculturalism Minister
Jason Kenney saying it approaches "Monty Python-esque
absurdity." "I think people have a hard time understanding how a
Jewish doctor wearing a kippa or a hospital worker wearing a
turban gets in the way of their work, their responsibilities or
dealing with the public," Kenney told CTV's Question Period on
Sunday. "It just doesn't make sense." ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The expected tapering this week of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's $85 billion bond buying binge would come as a great
relief to Canada's central bankers. By winding down their
quantitative easing, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and company would
signal the world's largest economy is finally making deep tracks
toward sustained growth. ()