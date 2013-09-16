Sept 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The battle for the heart of Toronto is shaping up to be a war of wordsmiths. In concurrent nomination events on Sunday, the Liberal Party selected Chrystia Freeland while the New Democratic Party picked Linda McQuaig as their candidates for an as-yet unscheduled by-election in the downtown riding of Toronto Centre. Freeland and McQuaig will go head to head in the race to replace Bob Rae. ()

* Quebec's Liberal Leader is daring the Parti Québécois government to call an election over its secular charter as divisions intensify within the province, and with the rest of Canada, over a proposed ban on religious symbols in the public sector. ()

* Nova Scotia's Liberal party outlined its plan on Sunday to improve health care in the province, promising to reduce the number of district health authorities from 10 to two and to meet the national standard of a six-month wait for hip and knee replacement surgeries. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The federal and Ontario governments will contribute about C$135 million (about $131 million) to an investment Ford Motor Co will make in its Oakville, Ontario, operations that will secure the future of the company's only Canadian assembly plant and 3,000 jobs into the next decade. ()

* General Motors of Canada Ltd and the union at the automaker's Cami Automotive plant in Ingersoll, Ontario have reached a deal that freezes wages for the next four years, but will end the use of lower-paid supplementary workers at the plant, which is one of the company's most productive factories in North America. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian government has quietly abandoned any hope of getting back millions of dollars misappropriated by a former public servant, newly released documents show. A Public Works employee stationed in the German city of Koblenz transferred C$3.3 million of government money into three personal bank accounts. The employee made 18 transfers to banks in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium between April and June of 2004. ()

* The Minister of Public Safety intends to discuss a series of jailbreaks with the boss of Corrections Canada after a second convicted murderer escaped from a minimum-security prison in just over a week, the minister's spokesman said on Sunday. During a headcount on Saturday night, guards at a Laval, Quebec, prison realized Hells Angel René Charlebois was missing. ()

* The federal government continues to blast Quebec's controversial Charter of Values, with Multiculturalism Minister Jason Kenney saying it approaches "Monty Python-esque absurdity." "I think people have a hard time understanding how a Jewish doctor wearing a kippa or a hospital worker wearing a turban gets in the way of their work, their responsibilities or dealing with the public," Kenney told CTV's Question Period on Sunday. "It just doesn't make sense." ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The expected tapering this week of the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion bond buying binge would come as a great relief to Canada's central bankers. By winding down their quantitative easing, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and company would signal the world's largest economy is finally making deep tracks toward sustained growth. ()