Sept 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Quebec's intense debate over restrictions on religious
minorities was supposed to peel the blue paint off the walls of
the National Assembly to start the fall sitting. But instead of
pressing the issue on Tuesday, the three main provincial parties
pulled back to survey the changing political landscape. ()
* The British Columbia New Democratic Party is already
debating questions over leadership succession even as it awaits
word, expected as early as Wednesday, from Adrian Dix about
whether he will step down as party leader. The party, weighed
down by debt and still torn apart over its dismal showing in the
May provincial election, appears to be far from ready for an
expensive and likely divisive leadership contest. ()
* Toronto is scaling back plans to hike development fees on
new homes in a move that will delay the full impact of rate
increases and ward off a battle with the development industry.
The compromise, outlined in a staff report released Tuesday,
would see the fees for a single home or semi jump to C$34,482
($33,500) from C$19,412. That's a 78 percent increase, but less
than the C$37,457 fee proposed in June. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Some of Canada's biggest retailers are warning that a
foreign retail invasion signals what one executive calls a
"bloodbath" in Ontario that threatens to spill over into the
rest of Canada. Ontario has been ground zero of the retail
battle after U.S. discounter Target Corp opened its
first Canadian store in the province in March, before moving on
to Western provinces. ()
* Barrick Gold Corp has confirmed plans to add
independent directors to its board and review how much it pays
its executives amid increased shareholder pressure. The gold
producer has faced months of criticism over its weak financial
performance, extravagant compensation and the lack of
independent mining experts in its boardroom. ()
* Industry Canada is cracking the whip on wireless carriers,
warning them not to talk openly about their strategies for
buying spectrum in an upcoming federal auction. Carriers had
until noon on Tuesday to submit application papers and a 5
percent deposit to qualify to bid in the auction of the 700
megahertz frequency. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Federal bureaucrats highlighted negative media coverage as
they pressed the Harper government to act quickly on the rapid
deterioration of the Champlain Bridge uncovered by inspections
warning about the risks of a collapse. ()
* It has been a week since the Parti Quebecois (PQ)
government made public its proposed Charter of Quebec Values,
and so far things are not exactly going as planned. On Tuesday,
Jean-François Lisee, the PQ minister responsible for Montreal,
admitted as much when he invited the public to submit ideas on
how the charter - a year in the making - could be made more
palatable. "We're looking at ways to improve the proposal," he
said. ()
* On Monday, staffers in the offices of Liberal MPs across
the country started tracking their bosses' travel and
hospitality expenses, preparing to post them online this time
next month.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is among 23 firms
caught in a targeted sweep by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for short-selling violations ahead of public
offerings. The specific rules at the heart of the SEC sweep are
aimed at preventing short selling that can artificially depress
the market price in the days ahead of the pricing and,
therefore, reduce proceeds from public offerings. ()
* One of Canada's best-known mining executives, Goldcorp Inc
chairman Ian Telfer, is seeking to settle allegations
brought against him by the Ontario Securities Commission. Telfer
was not accused of insider tipping or trading. Instead, the OSC
alleged that he acted "contrary to the public interest" by
helping an old friend, the executive assistant to the chairman
of GMP Securities LP, disguise her scheme. ()
* Barely a dozen years ago, Alberta was producing so much
natural gas the resource was the mainstay of the provincial
economy and a big reason Canada was the second-largest natural
gas exporter on the planet. Today, Alberta gas is dirt cheap and
is struggling to find a home, pushed to the sidelines by shale
gas discoveries in the United States and competition from
British Columbia. ()