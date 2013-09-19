Sept 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Police have formally identified the bus driver killed in a
tragic crash in Ottawa as 45-year-old Dave Woodard. Woodard was
among the six people killed on Wednesday morning when the
double-decker bus he was driving drove through a railway
crossing and struck a VIA Rail train. ()
* A decade of healthcare reforms heralded as a "fix for a
generation" has yielded disappointing results and deluded
Canadians into thinking their system of care is better than it
really is, a report says. The report, to be released on
Thursday, is the latest from the Health Council of Canada, an
oversight panel created to monitor the progress of health
accords introduced in 2003 and 2004. ()
* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has attracted a high-profile
retired general to bulk up his military and foreign-affairs
credentials, boosting his ability to attack the Conservatives on
what is considered to be one of their strong suits. Trudeau has
brought in retired lieutenant-general Andrew Leslie - best known
for advocating massive cuts at National Defence headquarters in
2011 - as the co-chair of a new group of advisers on
international affairs. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The launch of what could be the last new phone released by
BlackBerry Ltd as a public company has been overshadowed
by a looming round of layoffs at the once-leading technology
giant. BlackBerry announced a new flagship smartphone - the Z30
- and a new version of its BlackBerry 10 operating system on
Wednesday. But it is also quietly cutting various parts of its
work force, as it tries to slash costs and make itself more
appealing to possible bidders for all or parts of the company.
()
* Canada's Industry Minister, James Moore, escalated the war
of words against major telecoms companies, saying their "Fair
for Canada" advertising campaign this summer was motivated
solely by their fear of competition from Verizon Communications
Inc. ()
* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is painting a
brighter picture for the Canadian economy while tossing aside
concerns over a housing bubble. Canada is on its "way home" to
more natural economic growth as central banks prepare to reverse
nearly six years of low-interest rate fuel, he said on
Wednesday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Acceding to growing calls for him to step aside, Adrian
Dix, the man once pegged as British Columbia's premier in
waiting, announced on Wednesday that he would resign as leader
of the BC New Democratic Party. "It has become clear to me that
the best interests of our party mean I need to step aside for a
new leader, who can lead us to victory in 2017," he told a news
conference in downtown Vancouver. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen is considering its own
liquefied natural gas project on the West Coast, leveraging its
30,000 acres of shale gas deposits in northeast British Columbia
and parent company CNOOC Ltd's considerable expertise
in the transportation of natural gas. "It is quite possible,"
said Kevin Reinhart, chief executive at Nexen, which was bought
by China's CNOOC for C$15.1 billion in February. ()
* New rules proposed in the United States on Wednesday will
compel companies to disclose how their chief executive's pay
compares to that of the average worker, a development that is
likely to bring the controversial debate about the measurement
of pay gaps and performance to Canada. ()