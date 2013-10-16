Oct 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal government will pledge action in the Throne
Speech aimed at eliminating the gap between the sticker price of
consumer goods sold in Canada and the United States, sources say
- part of a new populist agenda that will require little extra
spending in cash-strapped Ottawa. The Conservatives are
targeting public frustration at the persistent premium Canadian
consumers must pay for a range of brand-name goods, such as
clothing, appliances, toiletries or books, compared with what
Americans are charged for the same products. ()
* British Columbia's real estate market is enjoying a jump
in sales after last year's slump, with average prices getting a
lift from the increased housing demand. There were 6,498 sales
on the Multiple Listing Service last month across the province,
up 43.2 per cent from September of 2012, the B.C. Real Estate
Association said on Tuesday. ()
Reports in the business section:
* British Columbia has stiffened its stance on ensuring it
receives financial benefits from any new oil shipped through the
province on the way to global markets. In an outline of plans to
jointly develop new international export markets, B.C. and
Alberta agreed to discuss how B.C. could reap "fiscal and
economic benefits" should new oil pipelines be built in Canada's
westernmost province. ()
* As baby boomers edge closer to retirement, banks,
independent retail brokerages and insurers want to capitalize on
these consumers' need for money management, retirement and
estate planning, investment protection and advice. Insurers have
been bulking out their asset management business further by
acquiring smaller competitors both abroad and at home. ()
NATIONAL POST
* In placing consumer protection at the heart of its new
agenda, the Conservative government has signalled it will not be
outbid on the question of who truly represents the interests of
the middle class. It is a classic flanking manoeuvre, intended
to stop Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in his tracks. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Head office employees at Sears Canada Inc are
bracing for more layoffs as the struggling retailer moves
forward under its new turnaround specialist Chief Executive Doug
Campbell. Sources say Sears Canada held a series of meetings
last week to outline its strategies, which include a goal of
streamlining head office and decreasing salaries. ()
* Shares in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc will come under
severe pressure on Wednesday after Canada's biggest engineering
company issued a revised fiscal outlook that predicts its annual
profit will be four times less than previously expected. ()