THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada and the European Union are preparing to seal a
far-reaching trade agreement, a deal that would give beef
farmers and other Canadian businesses greater access to a market
of 500 million consumers but is drawing the ire of the vocal
dairy lobby. ()
* The Conservative government plans to require companies
shipping goods on railways to carry extra insurance - a law that
would drive up the price of moving oil products. Stephen
Harper's Speech from the Throne, delivered on Wednesday, also
said Ottawa will tighten safety standards for companies
operating offshore, running pipelines, and increase their
required liability insurance. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chevron's plans for a Kitimat liquefied natural gas
terminal will only be finalized if the company finds tax
certainty in British Columbia, and workable Asian contracts for
the C$4.5 billion ($4.4 billion) project, Chevron Canada Ltd
president Jeff Lehrmann said on Wednesday. ()
* Grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd is reducing its staff
of about 134,000 full-time and part-time employees by 275
people, mostly management and administration positions,
spokesman Bob Chant confirmed on Wednesday morning. Just over
200 of the cuts are from Loblaw's Brampton, Ontario, head office
with "minimal impact at the store level". ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada is not yet ready to lift its visa requirement on
Mexican travelers, an official said on Wednesday as the
government signaled visitors from the Czech Republic would no
longer need visas. The official said that while Canada hoped to
agree on a roadmap for tackling the dispute, Ottawa's security
concerns would have to be satisfied before it allowed visa-free
travel for Mexicans. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* While Ottawa is touting its role in bringing down wireless
rates for Canadian consumers, its biggest ongoing effort to
bring in new competitors is finding few takers and the man who
financed the country's biggest wireless upstart is saying he is
"finished with Canada". Toronto-based private equity firm Birch
Hill Equity Partners has withdrawn its application to take part
in the January wireless spectrum auction. ()
* Private equity firms have quietly grown into key players
in the mining industry. And with mining valuations in the
gutter, their role could soon get bigger. In a presentation in
Toronto on Wednesday, private equity insiders noted that the
firms are raising huge dollars for mining investments. They
argued that it is a potential source of financing for many
distressed companies. ()