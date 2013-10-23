Oct 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy broke his silence
in a lengthy speech to the Senate, saying Prime Minister Stephen
Harper ordered him to repay questionable housing expenses during
a private meeting the two had with Harper's former chief of
staff Nigel Wright last February.
* Petronas, the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company
and one of the biggest investors in Western Canada's energy
boom, is facing accusations of violating a United Nations arms
embargo by providing fuel to military aircraft that attack
civilians in war-torn Darfur.
* Last year's federal deficit came in nearly $7 billion
lower than the Conservative government projected just a few
months ago. News that the 2012-13 deficit was $18.9 billion
rather than the $25.9 billion Ottawa projected in its March
budget shows the government is on track to balance the books
before the next federal election.
Reports in the business section:
* Sobeys Inc has agreed to sell 23 supermarkets
in Western Canada to get the green light from the federal
Competition Bureau for its $5.8-billion takeover of Safeway
Canada Inc.
* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's largest
drugstore chain, is teaming with flash-sale fashion website
Beyond the Rack to give Shoppers loyalty cardholders the chance
to rack up more rewards.
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government released a
contentious plan on Tuesday to reform education for First
Nations children that one cabinet minister says will be
"transformational," but that aboriginal leaders worry could be a
setback for their languages and culture. Late Tuesday,
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Bernard Valcourt's department
quietly posted online a draft of the First Nation Education Act.
()
* The intrinsic values of Canadians are unique in the world
and can only be understood by those who have spent sufficient
time in the country, a Federal Court judge has ruled in a
decision on residency requirements for naturalized citizens.
FINANCIAL POST
* Telecoms company BCE Inc's plan to track its
customers' every move for marketing purposes has prompted public
complaints and an investigation by Canada's privacy regulator.
()
* Canadian National Railway Co delivered
blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, driven by its
growing crude-by-rail business.