THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper insisted that "very
few" people in Conservative circles knew that chief aide Nigel
Wright was personally bailing out Senator Mike Duffy when the
politician faced public pressure to reimburse taxpayers for
questionable expense claims.
* Senators pressed the Canadian government about why a
federal spy agency has been probing telecommunications in
Brazil, seeking clear answers about the activities of
Communications Security Establishment Canada.
Reports in the business section:
* CGI Group Inc faced the full fury of the U.S.
political process on Thursday, as executives from the Canadian
technology giant appeared before an angry congressional
committee investigating the botched rollout of the
healthcare.gov website.
* Companies operating in Canada's oil sands are facing new
pressure to assess and disclose the long-term risks to the value
of their crude reserves amid a global effort to address climate
change.
NATIONAL POST
* Training for front-line officers and better information
sharing between police and government agencies can help protect
law enforcement officials from potentially aggressive "sovereign
citizens," says a newly declassified briefing to Canadian police
chiefs.
* An American who shot a Chicago police officer, and then
fled to Toronto until he was caught 30 years later, was treated
unfairly by Canadian immigration officials, a judge has ruled.
The Federal Court of Canada said there were several problems
with the way officials handled Douglas Gary Freeman's
immigration case and, as a result, he was "denied procedural
fairness."
FINANCIAL POST
* On a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, the
Chief Executive of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
ripped into OAO Uralkali, the Russian producer, saying
its decision to collapse a cartel-like marketing company and max
out production was "probably the single dumbest thing" he has
ever seen in the fertilizer business.
* Pershing Square Capital Management has announced a public
offering of more than 5.9 million shares of Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd that would have a value of more than
$880-million at market prices. ()