THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Senator Mike Duffy says staff in the office of
Prime Minister Stephen Harper arranged for a Conservative Party
lawyer to cover his legal fees - a payment that was in addition
to the cheque for C$90,000 that Harper's former chief of staff
wrote to foot the bill for Duffy's improperly claimed expenses.
* The world's first Bitcoin ATM goes live on Tuesday - and
it will be installed inside a downtown Vancouver coffee shop.
Mitchell Demeter, co-founder of the Vancouver-based store
Bitcoiniacs, is the man behind the automated teller machine's
Reports in the business section:
* Private-sector economists are pressing Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty to keep a closer eye on Canada's housing
* The head of Canada's wireless lobby group, Bernard Lord,
says unneeded regulation and a lack of available spectrum is
jeopardizing the country's status as a place with the fastest
NATIONAL POST
* Another increase in median wait times for medical
treatment despite fast-growing public healthcare spending means
Canada should look abroad for alternative ways of delivering
universal healthcare with private options, say the authors of a
* A 71-year-old Iranian-born man with a legally altered name
faces three criminal charges in connection with an alleged
attempt to bring explosive material onto an airplane. He was
charged on Monday over the incident, which paralyzed Montreal's
main airport on Sunday for several hours and caused a
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian government has no plans for now to clamp down
on the housing market even though prices are rising again,
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday, but he pledged to
investigate whether the price uptick looks to be more than
* Canada's oil and gas industry is "losing the war" against
anti-hydrocarbon activism as the balance of power tilts in favor
of project opponents, says the head of Quebec's Oil and Gas
