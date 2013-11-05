Nov 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A meeting between British Columbia Premier Christy Clark and her Alberta counterpart Alison Redford scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled as talks between the two provinces on pipeline development in British Columbia have reached a tense stalemate. ()

* The number of Canadians using food banks fell 4.5 percent this year from 2012, reflecting improvement in some regions, particularly the Prairies. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Beijing-based computer manufacturer Lenovo Group Ltd actively considered a bid for BlackBerry Ltd, but the Canadian government told the smartphone company it would not accept a Chinese takeover because of national security concerns, according to sources familiar with the situation. ()

* Canadian manufacturers and steel producers are urging Ottawa to channel tens of billions of dollars in planned federal spending their way over the next decade. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is walking an intentionally fine line following two high-profile expressions of support in recent weeks for the oilsands and the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. ()

* Transport Canada has told its minister, Lisa Raitt, that it is gathering evidence that could lead to federal prosecution against Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Inc, the company involved in the Lac-Megantic disaster, for allegedly failing to comply with safety regulations. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Bankers still have a lot of work to do to sell all of Barrick Gold Corp's $3 billion equity offering, but sources maintained on Monday that there is no talk of re-pricing the deal. ()

* The Ontario government is considering the introduction of new tax incentives in hopes of boosting the level of investment in research and development within the province. ()