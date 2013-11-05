Nov 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A meeting between British Columbia Premier Christy Clark
and her Alberta counterpart Alison Redford scheduled for Tuesday
has been canceled as talks between the two provinces on pipeline
development in British Columbia have reached a tense stalemate.
()
* The number of Canadians using food banks fell 4.5 percent
this year from 2012, reflecting improvement in some regions,
particularly the Prairies. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Beijing-based computer manufacturer Lenovo Group Ltd
actively considered a bid for BlackBerry Ltd,
but the Canadian government told the smartphone company it would
not accept a Chinese takeover because of national security
concerns, according to sources familiar with the situation. ()
* Canadian manufacturers and steel producers are urging
Ottawa to channel tens of billions of dollars in planned federal
spending their way over the next decade. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is walking an intentionally
fine line following two high-profile expressions of support in
recent weeks for the oilsands and the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline. ()
* Transport Canada has told its minister, Lisa Raitt, that
it is gathering evidence that could lead to federal prosecution
against Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Inc, the company
involved in the Lac-Megantic disaster, for allegedly failing to
comply with safety regulations. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Bankers still have a lot of work to do to sell all of
Barrick Gold Corp's $3 billion equity offering, but
sources maintained on Monday that there is no talk of re-pricing
the deal. ()
* The Ontario government is considering the introduction of
new tax incentives in hopes of boosting the level of investment
in research and development within the province. ()