Nov 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc appears to be
taking a second look at the Canadian market after hiring a
consultant to lobby the federal government on its
telecommunications policy. ()
* The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta have reached
a framework for an agreement to satisfy British Columbia's five
conditions for supporting oil pipeline development in the
province, though they agree work remains to be done to ensure
British Columbia gets its "fair share" of revenues from such
projects. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Inventory levels are creeping up in Canada's most populous
city Toronto and a large number of new towers are still
projected to come on stream next year. ()
* Canada's oil industry is producing more greenhouse gas
emissions per barrel than it did five years ago, despite Alberta
regulations aimed at curbing them and growing political pressure
on the industry from governments in the United States and Europe
concerned about climate change. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Amid growing concerns about Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's
ability to do his job, councillors are mounting an effort to
curb his power at city hall, and to convince him to take a
leave. ()
* After more than two weeks of startling, acrimonious and
sometimes emotional debate, the Senate of Canada on Tuesday
suspended three of its members - Pamela Wallin, Mike Duffy and
Patrick Brazeau - without pay for the next two years. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Waterloo, Ontario-based software company Open Text Corp
announced on Tuesday that it was buying cloud
technology provider GXS Group Inc in a deal worth $1.17 billion.
()
* Rogers Communications Inc confirmed on Tuesday
that it has cut close to 100 jobs at its media division. The
Toronto-based company laid off 94 employees, spokeswoman Andrea
Goldstein said, adding that represents less than 2 percent of
its workforce of about 5,400. ()