THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian investors are lining up to provide 80 percent of
the $1 billion in new financing for BlackBerry Ltd
with Brookfield Asset Management Inc and a
unit of Power Financial Corp headlining the list of
institutions joining Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd in
its bet that the smartphone maker will succeed. ()
* Federal New Democrats provoked a debate about Keystone XL
pipeline on Thursday in the Commons with a motion that opposes
the controversial project on the grounds that it will send
oil-industry processing jobs to the United States and therefore
"is not in Canada's best interests." ()
Reports in the business section:
* The introduction of new two-year cellphone contracts
slowed subscriber growth for some of Canada's biggest carriers
during the back-to-school season, a sign that consumers are
spurning those higher-priced plans even before they become the
industry standard in December. ()
* Both of Canada's most widely traded insurers, Manulife
Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial Inc, as
well as Industrial Alliance Insurance beat analysts'
expectations for the quarter as they reported in the last two
days, while Great-West Lifeco Inc met consensus.()
NATIONAL POST
* Veterans injured in the line of duty could soon find
themselves at the front of the line when it comes to federal job
openings thanks to a proposal unveiled by the Conservative
government on Thursday. ()
* U.S. investors are readying legal action against the
Canadian government over Quebec's resistance to Strateco
Resources Inc's Matoush uranium mining project, the
company's chief executive says. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The new interim chief executive is worth a lot to
struggling BlackBerry Ltd - enough to warrant up to $3 million
in yearly salary, and 13 million restricted shares. ()
* France's Total SA is upsizing its flagship
Joslyn oil sands mine in northern Alberta by at least 50 percent
in a bid to spread costs thin over larger volumes, the chief
executive of its Canadian arm says. ()