Dec 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's Liberal government is leaning away from hiking
the harmonized sales tax as a method of paying for transit
expansion, reasoning that such a move would be too unpopular. ()
* Bahrain, Algeria and Iraq, countries with dubious human
rights records or a history of violent internal conflict, have
recently become new buyers of Canadian-made guns and ammunition,
an analysis of federal government data shows. ()
* At least two more key Conservative MPs received
gold-embossed business cards, contrary to long-standing
government rules against fancy stationery. Tony Clement was
given his gold cards shortly after being promoted to Treasury
Board president in the May 2011 cabinet shuffle, following the
election of a Conservative majority. ()
Reports in the business section:
* On its 4,000-km path across the country, TransCanada
Corp's Energy East's pipeline would traverse the
traditional territory of 180 different aboriginal communities,
each of whom must be consulted and have their concerns
accommodated as part of the company's effort at winning project
approval. ()
* Incoming Barrick Gold Corp Chairman John Thornton
has friends in high places in China - including the country's
premier, central bank chief and anti-corruption czar, to name a
few. Now Thornton's job is to turn those connections into new
business opportunities for the gold miner as it seeks to turn
the corner on a string of costly setbacks. ()
* Winter has not been good to Transat AT Inc in
recent years. Canada's largest tour operator has lost money in
the past four winter seasons. Among the reasons for the poor
performance have been stiff competition from chief rival Sunwing
Travel Group Inc, management's overestimation of capacity
requirements and failure to fully match appropriate fleet
deployment to seasonal needs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The quantum revolution Mike Lazaridis expects is grand
enough. Inventing the mythical quantum computer, which the
BlackBerry billionaire has set as the primary goal of his
massive investment in the southern Ontario technology hub known
as Quantum Valley, could create a trillion-dollar market that
Canada stands to dominate. He says the question is when, not if.
The scientists say years, not decades. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Once again Canada's big five banks have delivered a record
performance, with total profit in the last fiscal year of
$29.4-billion, up a healthy 5 percent from last year despite the
weak economy, slower consumer lending and other headwinds. ()
* Despite predictions that the recent Black Friday sales
push would be the most robust to date in this country, one
post-mortem analysis found only 27 percent of Canadians partook
of the deals on Nov. 29. ()