Dec 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Millions of visitors to Canada would be charged a new fee
under a proposed electronic security screening plan. The federal
government is soliciting public comment on the plan to introduce
online travel applications as a part of the sweeping perimeter
security pact with the United States. ()
* As British Columbia Mines Minister Bill Bennett heads to
Ottawa this week to make an impassioned pitch for the proposed
New Prosperity copper-gold mine near Williams Lake, he is facing
questions about his government's rejection of another, smaller
open-pit project in a different part of the province. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada Goose Inc, the wildly successful company behind the
ubiquitous high-end parka, has sold a majority stake to U.S.
private equity giant Bain Capital in a move that allows it to
aggressively push into new markets in the United States and
overseas in places such as South Korea. ()
* A wave of Canadian companies has shifted into job-cut mode
as competitive pressures, weaker commodity prices and the
perception Canada is a costly place to do business dent
confidence. ()
* Talisman Energy Inc said on Tuesday that it has
reached a deal to sell its stake in a pipeline in Colombia,
although at a lesser price than some analysts expected the
company to fetch. Talisman will sell its 12 percent interest in
the Ocensa pipeline for $595 million. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario Power Generation immediately fired three
executives on Tuesday following the release of a damning
auditor-general report accusing the utility of unnecessarily
driving up electricity prices through rampant nepotism, high
labor costs and one of the province's most generous
public-sector pension plans. ()
* Toronto's budget chief, Frank Di Giorgio, wants to cut all
home buyers a break on the municipal land transfer tax at the
expense of those trying to break into the real estate market for
the first time. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Air Canada said on Tuesday that it would be
expanding its relationship with Air Georgian by awarding its
regional affiliate several new U.S. cross-border routes that
were previously flown by Chorus Aviation Inc. ()
* The threat to Canada's financial stability has eased for
the first time in two years, but risks are never far away. A
resurgent domestic housing market and large consumer debt, aided
by still-tantalizingly low interest rates, remain major concerns
to government and monetary officials. ()
* Intense lobbying by senior Canadian officials including
federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and former Bank of Canada
governor Mark Carney has successfully blunted far-reaching
implications for the country's largest banks from the biggest
overhaul of financial regulation in the United States since the
Great Depression. ()