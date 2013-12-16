Dec 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak is
pledging to put subway construction at the top of the
government's priority list - and move other infrastructure
projects down - in a bid to break gridlock in the Toronto
region.
* The federal government's proposal to create a national
securities watchdog is a violation of the Constitution and an
intrusion into a provincial jurisdiction that defies a recent a
Supreme Court of Canada ruling, says Quebec Finance Minister
Nicolas Marceau.
Reports in the business section:
* Prince Edward Island is floating a plan to delay the
launch of an expanded Canada Pension Plan to 2018 in a bid to
forge a consensus among the provinces, and to push the federal
government to act in reforming retirement benefits.
* They may take home huge paychecks, but Canada's top CEOs
are also writing big checks to cover their income tax bills. The
chief executive officers of Canada's 60 largest companies paid
about $2.5 million each in income tax in 2010 on average total
compensation of $6.2 million, according to a new study by
compensation consulting firm McDowall Associates.
* Barrick Gold Corp is seeking to align the bulk of
its executives' compensation with the gold company's performance
and is expected to require top managers to hold their stock
until retirement.
NATIONAL POST
* Police would have the option of ticketing people for a
range of minor offences - instead of laying criminal charges -
under a plan that could yield significant savings for the
cash-strapped justice system.
* Canada's newest union has expanded its membership to
include everyone. Unifor - Canada's largest private sector
union, which formed on Labor Day from the existing Canadian Auto
Workers and Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of
Canada - has opened its doors to part-time workers, the
self-employed, those without a job and even political activists
by asking people to organize "community chapters" around a
common cause, rather than an employer.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada Post's $6.5 billion pension shortfall is just a
fraction of the more than $150 billion in unfunded pension
liabilities facing the federal government for its employee
pension plans, raising new questions about the solvency of those
plans, benefits for workers and costs for taxpayers.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd has big plans to push into
the East in 2014 by expanding its new low-cost regional carrier
Encore in the spring, and launching flights to Europe from
Atlantic Canada next summer. To accommodate these changes,
WestJet will establish bases in Vancouver and Toronto, in
addition to Calgary, early next year.