THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada Post's top executive says ending home delivery and shifting millions of Canadians to community mailboxes offers at least one unintended upside - more exercise for seniors. ()

* Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard is proposing "concrete actions" against religious fundamentalists and extremists, saying "they are not welcome in Quebec." ()

Reports in the business section:

* China Investment Corp has no plans to close its Toronto office, people close to the fund said, despite reports the giant investment fund is considering moving its North American headquarters to New York. ()

* The federal government has quietly closed a loophole that had allowed Pizza Pizza Ltd and other restaurant chains to import growing quantities of low-cost U.S. mozzarella, skirting the high tariff wall that shields Canada's dairy industry. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that it hired two more senior executives who previously worked with its new Chief Executive John Chen, bolstering a newly assembled team charged with putting the stumbling smartphone maker back in stride. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and 18-month prison sentence handed to a refugee judge, Stevan Ellis, who was caught on videotape offering to approve a 25-year-old South Korean woman's asylum claim if she became his girlfriend. ()

* Toronto politicians took a key step on Wednesday toward building the city's first gay-focused sports and recreation center. Only two members of council - Mayor Rob Ford and Councillor James Pasternak - voted against the proposed development by the 519 Church Street Community Center, expected to cost about $100 million, one-third of which would be funded by the three levels of government. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Megan Vickell is a new brand of condominium owner that people predicting a market crash may have forgotten to factor in. A report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp shows women are a growing powerhouse in the Canadian condominium market. Among people who live alone, women made up 65 percent of owner occupants in 2011. ()

* While Canada's telecommunications regulator ramps up its investigation into domestic roaming rates, the federal government said on Wednesday that it too was planning measures to crack down on practices it said were impeding competition in the cellphone industry. ()

* Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, will hold an organization vote at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc early in 2014, President Jerry Dias said on Wednesday.

The unionization drive at the Japanese automaker for more than 7,000 employees in Canada has become the priority for the recently amalgamated Unifor. ()