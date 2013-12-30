Dec 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Hydro Chief Executive Anthony Haines said on
Sunday that he expected power would be fully restored in the
city on Monday. ()
* Hundreds of people filed into a Montreal funeral home on
Sunday to pay their respects to reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Rizzuto, the head of a criminal organization with reach across
Canada and beyond, died of natural causes in a Montreal hospital
last Monday at age 67. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Big companies such as Royal Bank of Canada and
Manulife Financial Corp are getting serious about
cutting real estate costs by giving employees less room. That
could have a profound impact on the market as developers plan
millions of square feet of new space. ()
* Kinross Gold Corp will complete a critical study on
its Tasiast gold mine in the first quarter of the new year, a
step that will determine whether the company will expand its
troubled mine in the Mauritanian desert. ()
* The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, the
watchdog for Canada's mutual fund dealers, is searching for ways
to be less burdensome on its members as increased regulation and
changing investor demands reshape a maturing business. ()
* Aimia Inc is poised to enter a new era in 2014
with Toronto-Dominion Bank as its new partner and
long-standing ally CIBC both offering credit cards
linked to Aimia's Aeroplan rewards. However, current customers
of CIBC Aerogold Visa cards won't initially see any change and
the companies are saying it won't be until mid-2014 until the
transition is completed. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The federal government is working on a new way to warn
Canadians about the need to protect themselves from the dangers
of frigid weather. When the new system is introduced, perhaps as
early as in 2014, Canadians will no longer see separate wind
chill warnings in Environment Canada forecasts or on its
website. ()
* A top United Nations official is praising Prime Minister
Stephen Harper government's foreign policy initiative to end
forced marriage of young girls, even if Canada won't fund
projects that would allow victims access to an abortion. The
Conservative government's practice of not allowing aid dollars
to go towards organizations that offer abortions to victimized
girls or war-rape victims has sparked heated criticism in some
quarters. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Tech startups are increasingly inflating job titles to
attract much-needed workers, says AdZuna, a young British
company that surveys classified ads in the UK, Canada, South
Africa, Germany and Brazil. ()
* Consensus is forming that 2014 will be the economic
turning point for the United States and that is traditionally
good news for Canada. However, Canada has some headwinds that,
until addressed, will likely decouple Canada's growth from its
neighbor's in the short and medium term. ()