Jan 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto's Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly says he is "exploring"
whether to call in the army, with the city facing a lengthy and
costly cleanup after an ice storm that knocked out power to
300,000 homes and other buildings. ()
* Hundreds of Albertans are lining up to get flu shots as
the number of confirmed cases of H1N1 climbs in the province,
with residents saying they are getting vaccinated out of concern
for little children. ()
* Employers convicted of human trafficking, sexually
assaulting or causing the death of an employee will be allowed
to access the Temporary Foreign Worker program after Ottawa
decided to back away from a proposed ban. Ottawa had released
draft regulations in June that proposed to ban employers from
using the program if they have at least one conviction from a
list of criminal offences. But the final version of the
regulations, which took effect on Dec. 31, removed that
provision. ()
* The prospect of liquefied natural gas plants being built
in northwestern British Columbia has sent assessed values for
residential properties soaring in the region. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd has snuffed out its
partnership with the Girl on Fire. The Waterloo, Ontario company
said Thursday it is parting ways with singer and celebrity
Alicia Keys on Jan. 30, one year after she took on the role of
"global creative director" to accompany the launch of the
BlackBerry 10 smartphone. ()
* The province of Quebec formally linked its cap-and-trade
system with California's market on Thursday, as the two
jurisdictions plow ahead with ambitious plans to put an
escalating price on carbon in order to reduce emissions. ()
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has agreed to sell
the western end of its Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern railway in
the United States for about $210 million. The buyer is Genesee &
Wyoming Inc, which operates short-line and regional
freight railways in the United States, Australia, Canada, the
Netherlands and Belgium. ()
* Calgary based TransCanada Corp said Thursday it
has bought Mississippi Mills in eastern Ontario from Canadian
Solar Solutions Inc as part of the ongoing expansion of its
presence in the renewable energy sector.()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's auditor general has notified senators that a
sweeping probe of their spending may include visits to their
homes, and that they could be interviewed under oath in
"exceptional circumstances." The details are laid out in
documents auditor general Michael Ferguson's office provided to
senators in November about the comprehensive audit of Senate
expenses. ()
* The Opposition says Alberta's governing Progressive
Conservative party should be forced to repay more than C$1
million ($939,900) in taxpayer money spent on signs touting
building projects in the province. The Wildrose party says the
signs, in hues similar to Tory colors and featuring Premier
Alison Redford's name, are nothing more than partisan political
advertising. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canada Revenue Agency is planning to cut auditors at
the same time it acknowledges difficulty in tracking and
collecting billions of dollars in unreported income from
domestic and international tax evasion. ()
* Simmering disputes over the oil sands between Alberta
aboriginals and the provincial and federal governments will
break into the open in 2014 as virtually every one of the many
recent changes in oversight of the controversial industry comes
under legal and political attack. ()