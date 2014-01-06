Jan 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Canada would face global pressure to raise interest rates in 2014 as the United States begins to step back from its policy of economic stimulus through intervention in bond markets.

New Democratic Leader Thomas Mulcair celebrated a record monthly fundraising haul by his party, driven by "bite-sized chunk" donations from NDP faithful. The Official Opposition took in $800,000 for the final month of 2013, ahead of its $750,000 goal, and set a party record in online fundraising.

Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc's chief is likely to address future growth and pressure for acquisition on Thursday's post-earnings conference call. Francois Coutu will likely face questions about where growth is going to come for the chain's relatively limited Quebec market and in the face of increasing competition and consolidation.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Kathy Dunderdale said her government would ask large consumers of energy to conserve power as the province grapples with power outages and rolling blackouts following a heavy storm. Thousands of households in Newfoundland remained without power after a fire at a terminal station just hours after a powerful blizzard ripped through the region.

The Lobster Council of Canada launched a campaign to promote the Canadian essence of lobster, and to create a logo that sets its apart from shellfish from other regions.