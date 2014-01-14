Jan 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A special meeting in which the Toronto city council voted
unanimously to ask for C$114 million ($105 million) in ice storm
funding from the provincial and federal governments descended
into a shouting match, with councillors bickering over who was
in charge at city hall after the storm. Councillor Karen Stintz,
who intends to run against Toronto Mayor Rob Ford this year,
took aim at him for not creating a clear chain of leadership
after the storm. ()
* Health Minister Deb Matthews announced that five hospitals
in Southern Ontario will permanently close their doors and be
replaced with a new acute-care center as part of a massive
overhaul of the troubled Niagara Health System. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chrysler Group LLC began discussions with the
federal and Ontario governments to seek financial assistance for
an investment of more than $1 billion to retool a plant in
Windsor for a new generation of minivans. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Round doorknobs are joining incandescent lightbulbs as
outdated technology that Canadian governments are seeking to
eradicate - in one case for their carbon footprint, in the other
for the obstacle they pose to the disabled. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Wind Mobile is withdrawing from bidding in
Canada's spectrum auction after failing to secure financial
backing to participate from its owner VimpelCom Ltd. ()
* Canada's two national newspapers, The Globe and Mail and
Postmedia Network Canada Corp's National Post, told
staff about job cuts on Monday. Postmedia also said it would
shut down operations at a Calgary call center this spring and
outsource the work of selling classified ads for its newspaper
chain to U.S.-based Media Sales Plus Inc. ()