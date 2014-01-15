Jan 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The temporary shutdown of incoming North American flights
at Toronto Pearson International Airport that stranded thousands
of travelers is leading to calls for an overhaul of the agency
that manages Canada's busiest airport. A growing chorus of
municipal leaders say governance changes are needed at the
Greater Toronto Airports Authority. ()
* Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada's subsidiary, plans
to hire hundreds of additional flight attendants this year as it
prepares to launch service this spring from Calgary and
Vancouver and expand its fleet. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Quebecor Inc is showing interest in purchasing
struggling wireless startup Mobilicity. Bank of Nova Scotia
analyst Jeff Fan said in a research note that the Montreal
company signed a non-disclosure agreement with Mobilicity ahead
of a key spectrum auction that began on Tuesday. ()
* Prices for Canadian heavy oil are starting the year
unexpectedly strong despite a surge in output, easing lingering
worries that a lower price would undermine Alberta government
revenues. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne seemingly rejected Mayor
Rob Ford's overtures for a "one-on-one" meeting to discuss
cleanup following the ice storm. ()
* The federal government will spend nearly C$20 million ($18
million) to get more foreign students to Canadian universities,
Trade Minister Ed Fast will announce on Wednesday in Toronto. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Osisko Mining Corp rejected three separate
takeover bids from Goldcorp Inc since 2008 and refused to
hand over confidential information, Goldcorp revealed on
Tuesday. ()