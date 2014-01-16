Jan 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Kinross Gold Corp, dogged by protests and controversy after dismissing nearly 300 workers at its Mauritania gold mine, insisted that the layoffs will help safeguard its future at one of its highest-cost operations. ()

* Ottawa and the provinces are inching toward a deal on the Canada Job Grant as provincial labor ministers plan to talk on Friday about the latest offer from the federal government. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Sears Canada Inc, controlled by Sears Holdings Corp, is cutting another 1,628 jobs after having reduced its workforce last year by almost the same number as the retailer tries to bolster its struggling operations. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's ambassador to the United States has raised the prospect of retaliation against "discriminatory" Buy American provisions that are included in a new spending bill in Congress. ()

* A teenager who was allowed to fly after trying to get a pipe bomb through security at Edmonton International Airport refused when the screeners tried to give the device back to him, the Edmonton Journal reported. Transport Minister Lisa Raitt slammed officials with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority after it was learned that they allowed Skylar Murphy to board his flight and didn't call the RCMP until four days later. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's Privacy Commissioner says search engine giant Google Inc violated Canadian privacy statutes by using the sensitive information of Canadians' in order to target users with health-related advertisements. ()