Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Thomas Mulcair, the leader of the New Democrat party that is the official opposition but has been mired in third place in public opinion polls for many months, is embarking on a tour of Ontario and Western Canada to talk to Canadians about "affordability". ()

* Reopening a subject that divided it 21 years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to take another look at the right to an assisted suicide.

Unlike the situation in 1993, when the Supreme Court rejected the right to assisted suicide 5-4, the issue has become prominent on the political stage, with several provincial leaders urging that it be taken up. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Advertising groups are taking steps to address concerns raised by Canada's privacy watchdog, fearing a backlash that could have a negative impact on the lucrative world of targeted online advertising.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Wednesday it found that Google Inc had violated privacy laws by targeting ads based on a person's medical condition revealed in his online searches for devices to help with the condition. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau disclosed on Thursday that he wrongly claimed $840 in MP travel and living expenses incurred while he was actually working as a paid public speaker.

He called them administrative errors and said he repaid the money as soon as he was made aware of the problem. ()

* Several Prince Edward Island rinks that were convinced to make the expensive conversion to wind power, but never saw the promised savings, are now trying to get rid of the trouble-plagued turbines and win compensation for their troubles. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Brian Ferguson, the chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc , said his company is looking to reach out to a broader audience to counter popular but false perceptions about oil sands, a type of unconventional petroleum deposit.

Like Neil Young, the rock star who opposed the oil sands and began his vitriolic Honor The Treaty tour in Toronto, Ferguson and Russ Girling of TransCanada Corp brought their message to Canada's largest city at an event on Wednesday. ()

* The cost of Bombardier Inc's CSeries program is expected to mount after the manufacturer announced another delay for the delivery date of its transcontinental jet, saying it will now enter service in late 2015. ()