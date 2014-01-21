Jan 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who has made backing Israel
a governing credo, used a historic speech to the Knesset to lay
out the case for his staunch support - insisting it is not only
a "moral imperative" but also strategically important to
democracies around the world. ()
* The pace of new oil-sands development should be slowed so
governments can focus on an infrastructure shortage in Fort
McMurray, the region's ex-MP says. Brian Jean resigned this
month as the Conservative member of Parliament for Fort
McMurray-Athabasca, and says now the most pressing issues facing
his community are largely out of federal hands. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd shares rose more than 8
percent on Monday, after the smartphone company received a vote
of confidence from the U.S. Department of Defense. The
government agency says about 80,000 BlackBerrys will be deployed
on its new mobile device management system by the end of this
month. ()
* A sluggish global economy and stuttering recovery are
among the factors that trimmed Bombardier Inc's
aircraft order book and total number of plane deliveries last
year. Montreal-based Bombardier Aerospace said on Monday that it
received orders for 388 planes, net of cancellations, in 2013,
compared with 481 orders in the previous year. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper Monday warned that a
dangerous new form of anti-Semitism has emerged and said the
globe has a moral and strategic objective to rally around Israel
as a haven for Jews. ()
* Conservative MP Rob Anders is trying to put the word
"rape" back into the Criminal Code, seeking to end the ambiguity
that some feminists agree is minimizing the severity of sexual
assault in the public's perception. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Target Corp is warning its Canadian customers
that a massive security breach at the retailer over the holiday
season may have led to their personal information being stolen.
()
* Falling bonds yields could push mortgage rates lower in
coming weeks as banks compete in the spring housing market,
traditionally the strongest real estate period of the year. ()